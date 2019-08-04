India offers Pakistan to take back bodies of intruders killed in Keran, no response so far

The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of four intruders who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. The Pakistan side has been offered to come with a white flag and take the bodies for last rites. Islamabad is yet to respond on India’s offer.

Advertising

Four “possibly SSG” commandos or “maybe some of terrorists” were killed along the Line of Control while they were trying to infiltrate into India and strike a forward post in the Keran sector, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

Top military sources told The Sunday Express that there were five BAT attempts on Indian military posts on the LoC in the past few days. It has been assessed that these BAT groups comprised highly trained professional SSG (Special Services Group) commandos of the Pakistan Army, said sources.

According to sources, Pakistan Army started artillery fire on Indian posts, which led to a retaliatory response from the Indian side. India’s response including the use of Bofors 155mm artillery guns, which were used north of Pir Panjal ranges after a long time. The use of Bofors guns on the LoC is rare, and it has been done south of Pir Panjal.

Advertising

It has been estimated, sources said, that the Pakistan Army was not prepared for such a massive retaliation and may have suffered high casualties.

This comes amid confusion in Jammu and Kashmir after the government heightened security and asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave the state immediately. Following the Centre’s advisory – six countries from the UK to Australia, Canada to Singapore issued travel advisories with more expected to follow suit.

This is the first time since Balakot airstrikes on February 26 that advisories have been issued by foreign governments on travelling to J&K.