India objects to protests at High Commission in London

INDIA ON Wednesday raised strong objections against violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London over the revoking of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters had vandalised and damaged windows of the building.

Calling the incident “unacceptable”, the Ministry of External Affairs’s official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “This is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has taken place affecting security and normal functioning of our Mission. We consider these incidents to be unacceptable and have strongly urged government of UK to take action against those involved. And take the necessary steps to ensure the normal functioning of our mission and the safety and security of our personnel.”

The ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ began at Parliament Square on Tuesday and moved towards India House, with protesters waving anti-India placards and chanting slogans. Two people were arrested in connection with the violence.

“Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises,” the Indian High Commission tweeted, sharing the picture of a broken window.