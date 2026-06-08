India deploys active nuclear warheads: What changed in 2025?

India is believed to have slightly expanded its nuclear stockpile in 2025 and continued developing new types of nuclear delivery systems, while Pakistan’s focus has been on new delivery systems and accumulation of fissile material in 2025, according to a new report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday.

According to the report, at the start of 2026, nine countries — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel — together possessed approximately 12,187 nuclear weapons, of which 9,745 were in military stockpiles and considered potentially operationally available.

“Nearly all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the USA, and to a lesser extent France and the UK, but China and India may now occasionally deploy a small number of warheads mounted on missiles during peacetime,” it said.