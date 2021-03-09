India notifies ethanol-petrol blend E20 for use as vehicle fuel

“During studies, it has been observed that E20 decreases the Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbons emissions significantly, compared with normal gasoline in two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” a ministry official said.

India Monday notified the use of E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, as fuel for compatible vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the use of E20 and issued mass emission standards for the same. The draft rules were put up for objections and comments in December. The final notification was issued after considering the comments and suggestions, said the ministry.

The compatibility of a vehicle with E20 will be defined by the manufacturer and will have to be displayed on the vehicle by putting a clearly visible sticker.

As per a report in The Indian Express on Monday, oil marketing companies are set to procure 283 crore litres of ethanol from mills for blending up to 10% with petrol in 2020-21 (December-November). This is against 167 crore, 179 crore and 150.5 crore litres in the preceding three supply years and a mere 38 crore litres in 2013-14.

Moreover, out of the 283 crore litres, only 59.7 crore comprises ethanol normally produced by mills from ‘C’ molasses, the leftover cane syrup after most of the sugar has been extracted and crystallised.

The balance supply would be ethanol from fermentation of whole sugarcane juice (42.2 crore litres) and the intermediate ‘B-heavy’ stage molasses (181 crore litres).