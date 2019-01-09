India, Norway to work on ocean economy, SDGs

Norway and India have agreed to collaborate closely on the ocean economy and achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Prime Ministers of both countries said on Tuesday.

The two nations will also enhance bilateral trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the state visit of his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct an India-Norway Ocean Dialogue after the delegation-level talks discussed ways to give “new energy and direction” to bilateral relations.

Modi said that in his talks with Solberg they “reviewed all areas of our cooperation, and discussed ways of giving new energy and direction to bilateral ties,” and they also had “fruitful discussions” on all aspects of ocean economy.

He said that when he had met Solberg during the G-20 Summit in 2017, she had given him a football as a gift, which was “not for the the goal that we have in the sport but was a symbol of Sustainable Development Goals”.

Modi said SDGs, the 17 global goals of the United Nations, are in complete consonance with India’s development goals. India’s and Norway, he said, have “strong cooperation” at the international level and both the countries coordinate closely on multilateral issues including the UN Security Council reforms.

Solberg agreed and said that the UN “needs to reform”. She said it is important that India achieves the SDGs, as given its size and economy the world will not be able to reach the sustainable goals unless “India is on board”.

Solberg said she has seen “impressive improvements on the work done in India, especially on women’s empowerment”. Solberg added that “no country is rich enough to not use half its talent” regarding women in workforce.

Modi also mentioned that the Norway Government Pension Fund Global has made a portfolio investment of $12 billion in India. “I am confident that in future, both in portfolio investment and foreign direct investment, Norwegian companies will make use of vast opportunities in India. Specifically under India’s Sagarmala programme, Norwegian companies will get a lot of opportunities in ship building, ports and port-led development,” he said.

As a mark of how important India is to her nation, Solber said Norway had recently developed a new strategy for engagement with India.

This is Solberg’a first visit to India.