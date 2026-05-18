India, Norway elevate ties to Green Strategic Partnership, ink pacts on space, health, digital development

India and Norway decided to elevate bilateral ties to “Green Strategic Partnership” and signed pacts on space, health and digital development following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo on Monday.

After the bilateral talks, PM Modi said: “Today, we are giving shape to India-Norway relations as a ‘Green Strategic Partnership.’ Through this strategic partnership — spanning sectors ranging from clean energy to climate resilience, and from the Blue Economy to Green Shipping — our companies will develop global solutions by combining India’s scale, speed, and talent with Norway’s technology and capital.”

Modi met Støre hours after he landed in Oslo from Sweden as part of his four-nation European tour.

The Norwegian PM said, “We are now elevating our relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership, which gives us the foundation to work on knowledge, resources, and ambitions for the green transition, where we depend on succeeding, both of us.”

On health cooperation, Støre said, “We are strengthening our cooperation in health; a lot to learn from India. We are signing a memorandum of understanding on developing high-tech quality health services, closer cooperation on digital health, artificial intelligence, research, and health technology. We also deepen our cooperation on digital development, including work on digital public infrastructure and digital public goods.”

On Arctic and space cooperation, Modi said, “Norway is a key nation in the Arctic region. We share a long-standing history of cooperation in Arctic and polar research. We are grateful to Norway for its support in the operations of India’s Arctic research station, “Himadri.” The MoU being signed today between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency will add new dimensions to our cooperation in the space sector.”

“Through deeper cooperation in all these areas, our scientists will contribute to understanding climate change, protecting fragile ecosystems, and securing the future of humanity,” he said.

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“As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building. Today, we have concluded a Triangular Development Cooperation Agreement. We will now collaborate to contribute to human development in countries of the Global South through India’s Digital Public Infrastructure projects,” PM Modi said.

The two leaders also discussed the geopolitical situation and the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Modi said, “Both India and Norway firmly believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We share the conviction that military conflict cannot provide a solution to any issue. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we support — and will continue to support — every effort aimed at the early cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace,” he said.

The Norwegian PM said, “Norway and India do not always see eye to eye on all issues. Nobody does. And we are both respectful democracies who handle those issues in ways that live up to democratic standards. But what unites us today, Prime Minister, is more important. I believe that cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation, especially when it comes to global challenges.”

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Støre, who had faced US President Donald Trump’s tirade last year on not getting the Nobel peace prize, said, “We have to stand up against those who weaponize diplomacy, who weaponize trade, and who weaponize technology. At a time of rising protectionism and more tense geopolitical dynamics, it is more important than ever to stand together for a rule-based order.”

Modi, who had to postpone his Norway trip last year, said: “The trip had to be postponed due to the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam. During that difficult period, Norway demonstrated true friendship by standing firmly alongside India in the fight against terrorism. As I visit Norway today, I express my heartfelt appreciation for that solidarity.”

He also said, “We also share the view that the reform of global institutions is essential to address the growing global challenges of our time. And the complete eradication of terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment.”

This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Norway in over 40 years; the last PM to visit Norway was Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983.

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PM Modi also met King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway and received the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

He will attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, which will be attended by the Norwegian PM, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, Finland PM Petteri Orpo, Iceland PM Kristrún Frostadóttir and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson.