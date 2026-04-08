India no longer inclined in hosting COP33 climate event in 2028

India is learnt to be no longer inclined in hosting the COP33 climate meeting in 2028, official sources said on Wednesday. India had not formally bid for the event, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the offer in December 2023, during the COP28 meeting in Dubai.

COP, or Conference of Parties, is the annual meeting of the signatories to the 1994 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It also serves as the meeting of the signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement, and 1997 Kyoto Protocol. These meetings decide the global course of action on climate change.

The sources did not spell out the reasons for India’s change of mind, but the rethink had been happening in government circles for the last one year. This, despite the fact that a COP33 cell had been set up under the Climate Change division in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change last year to prepare the country for hosting the event.