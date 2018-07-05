India news LIVE: H D Kumaraswamy to present first budget, Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal routes

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s maiden budget for fiscal 2018-19 at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The government is expected to waive farm loans borrowed from cooperative and nationalised banks. “I am bound by the people’s verdict to present the full budget after the May 12 Assembly polls, in which about 100 new legislators were elected and expect me to present programmes and policies of the new government,” Kumaraswamy told news agency IANS.
Besides this, the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas has been suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes, for the second day, due to landslides even as the death toll during this year’s yatra rose to 11, an official spokesperson said. “The yatra via both Baltal as well as Pahalgam routes remained suspended because of landslides and shooting stones between Railpathri and Brarimarg and continuous rains in the yatra area,” he said, adding that limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes.
In the Delhi case where 11 members of a family were found hanging early this week, the state Police Crime Branch said they have recovered CCTV footage from a night before the incident, which shows two of the victims — Savita and her daughter Nidhi — carrying stools inside their home. Soon after, the teenagers, Shivam and Dhruv, can be seen entering their plywood shop on the ground floor to pick up a bundle of telephone wires.
Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday accepted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea, thereby granting him protection from arrest, in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. The court accepted the bail plea on the condition that Tharoor furnishes a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and also directed him not to leave the country without permission. Read full story.
A total of 15 people died from complications related to the hot and humid weather which has been rampaging in Eastern and Central Canada since last weekend, according to CTV on Wednesday. All the dead were reported in Montreal, Canada where the temperature hit 40 C degree Wednesday when factoring in the humidity, and the heat is expected to last until Friday, Xinhua reported. The Montreal authorities have called on local people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness. Click here to know more on the story.
The Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas was suspended on Wednesday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides even as the death toll during this year's yatra rose to 11, an official spokesperson said. "The yatra via both Baltal as well as Pahalgam routes remained suspended because of landslides and shooting stones between Railpathri and Brarimarg and continuous rains in the yatra area," he said. He said, however, limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes. The death toll during this year's yatra reached 11 on Wednesday as a woman pilgrim died after getting hit by a shooting stone at Brarimarg along the Baltal route, a police official said.
Armed with the Supreme Court order that decisions of the Delhi government did not need the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor, the AAP government Wednesday sent a file to Secretary (Services), empowering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to transfer and post senior officers. But within hours, a five-page note was sent to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Services portfolio, expressing inability to carry out the order, sources said. The note, sources said, cited a Ministry of Home Affairs notification of May 2015, and made it clear that until there were clear directions overturning the notification, the Services department could do little. “The MHA notification is in the name of the President and unless it is specifically overturned or quashed, it stands,” a senior officer said, claiming that Services, for now, remained with the office of the Lt Governor. To read more, click here.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s maiden budget for fiscal 2018-19 at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The government is expected to waive farm loans borrowed from cooperative and nationalised banks. Expressing confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a “beacon of hope” for farmers in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I’m confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable. This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India.” Read full story.