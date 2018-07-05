Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • India news LIVE: H D Kumaraswamy to present first budget, Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal routes
To free the distressed farmers from the debt burden, the state government has decided to conduct a survey of agriculture borrowers with details of loans availed from which institutions, including cooperatives, regional and state-run banks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 10:33:11 am
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s maiden budget for fiscal 2018-19 at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The government is expected to waive farm loans borrowed from cooperative and nationalised banks. “I am bound by the people’s verdict to present the full budget after the May 12 Assembly polls, in which about 100 new legislators were elected and expect me to present programmes and policies of the new government,” Kumaraswamy told news agency IANS.

In the Delhi case where 11 members of a family were found hanging early this week, the state Police Crime Branch said they have recovered CCTV footage from a night before the incident, which shows two of the victims — Savita and her daughter Nidhi — carrying stools inside their home. Soon after, the teenagers, Shivam and Dhruv, can be seen entering their plywood shop on the ground floor to pick up a bundle of telephone wires.

10:33 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday accepted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea, thereby granting him protection from arrest, in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. The court accepted the bail plea on the condition that Tharoor furnishes a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and also directed him not to leave the country without permission. Read full story.

10:02 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
15 dead as heat wave hits Canada

A total of 15 people died from complications related to the hot and humid weather which has been rampaging in Eastern and Central Canada since last weekend, according to CTV on Wednesday. All the dead were reported in Montreal, Canada where the temperature hit 40 C degree Wednesday when factoring in the humidity, and the heat is expected to last until Friday, Xinhua reported. The Montreal authorities have called on local people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness. Click here to know more on the story.

09:56 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal routes; death toll rises to 11

The Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas was suspended on Wednesday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides even as the death toll during this year's yatra rose to 11, an official spokesperson said. "The yatra via both Baltal as well as Pahalgam routes remained suspended because of landslides and shooting stones between Railpathri and Brarimarg and continuous rains in the yatra area," he said. He said, however, limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes. The death toll during this year's yatra reached 11 on Wednesday as a woman pilgrim died after getting hit by a shooting stone at Brarimarg along the Baltal route, a police official said.

09:53 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Elated AAP govt rushes transfer file, only to get a regret note

Armed with the Supreme Court order that decisions of the Delhi government did not need the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor, the AAP government Wednesday sent a file to Secretary (Services), empowering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to transfer and post senior officers. But within hours, a five-page note was sent to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Services portfolio, expressing inability to carry out the order, sources said. The note, sources said, cited a Ministry of Home Affairs notification of May 2015, and made it clear that until there were clear directions overturning the notification, the Services department could do little. “The MHA notification is in the name of the President and unless it is specifically overturned or quashed, it stands,” a senior officer said, claiming that Services, for now, remained with the office of the Lt Governor. To read more, click here.

09:49 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
CM H D Kumaraswamy to present Karnataka Budget today

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s maiden budget for fiscal 2018-19 at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The government is expected to waive farm loans borrowed from cooperative and nationalised banks. Expressing confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a “beacon of hope” for farmers in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I’m confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable. This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India.” Read full story.

Taiwan is now Chinese Taipei: “Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport, TPE, Chinese Taipei” — this is how the Air India website now refers to Taiwan, more than two months after a diktat by the Civil Aviation Authority of China. The move comes after several other airlines including Delta Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines and Air Canada also changed the name to avoid any tussle. While Air India did not comment on the matter Wednesday, sources said that China had not raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. Read full story here.

Dhule lynching ‘spontaneous’, not pre-planned, says report: Dhule Collector Rahul Rekhawar has described the lynching of five people by a mob in the district on Sunday as a “spontaneous act” in his report to the Maharashtra government, it is learnt. The report, submitted on Tuesday, states that the exact sequence of events that led to the attack – over suspicion that they were child-lifters – is still being probed by police, officials said. Read full story here.

