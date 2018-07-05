India news LIVE: H D Kumaraswamy to present first budget, Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal routes

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s first budget on Thursday. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s first budget on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s maiden budget for fiscal 2018-19 at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The government is expected to waive farm loans borrowed from cooperative and nationalised banks. “I am bound by the people’s verdict to present the full budget after the May 12 Assembly polls, in which about 100 new legislators were elected and expect me to present programmes and policies of the new government,” Kumaraswamy told news agency IANS.

Besides this, the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas has been suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes, for the second day, due to landslides even as the death toll during this year’s yatra rose to 11, an official spokesperson said. “The yatra via both Baltal as well as Pahalgam routes remained suspended because of landslides and shooting stones between Railpathri and Brarimarg and continuous rains in the yatra area,” he said, adding that limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes.

In the Delhi case where 11 members of a family were found hanging early this week, the state Police Crime Branch said they have recovered CCTV footage from a night before the incident, which shows two of the victims — Savita and her daughter Nidhi — carrying stools inside their home. Soon after, the teenagers, Shivam and Dhruv, can be seen entering their plywood shop on the ground floor to pick up a bundle of telephone wires.