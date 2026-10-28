India news Live Updates, 28 October 2026: NDA sweeps Karnataka Legislative Council polls, wins all 4 seats

In a setback to the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the party has lost all four seats in the Legislative Council elections, with the opposition JD(S) wresting the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency and its ally BJP retaining three seats.

Reacting to the results, JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the Prime Minister and the NDA candidates.

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He said, “In all the four legislature council elections, NDA candidates have won with a big margin. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this result. It is because of his hard work for the development of the country, Karnataka’s educated graduates and teachers, they voted in favour of the work done by the Prime Minister. The BJP and JD(S) workers also worked hard. The verdict given by the voters suggests that they do not that the present Chief Minister only gives assurances but does not implement. It is also clear that the voters will bless NDA alliance in 2028.”

The BJP emerged victorious in North-East Teachers’, South-East Graduates’ and West Graduates’ constituencies, defeating the Congress candidates.

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