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India news Live Updates, 28 October 2026: NDA sweeps Karnataka Legislative Council polls, wins all 4 seats

The NDA wins all four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, with HD Kumaraswamy projecting a 2028 mandate. Also, BJP tackles internal discontent before UP polls, and Urmila Sanawar faces eight FIRs in the Ankita Bhandari case.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference on the alleged sting operation controversy involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference on the alleged sting operation controversy involving former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

In a setback to the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the party has lost all four seats in the Legislative Council elections, with the opposition JD(S) wresting the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency and its ally BJP retaining three seats.

Reacting to the results, JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the Prime Minister and the NDA candidates.

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He said, “In all the four legislature council elections, NDA candidates have won with a big margin. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this result. It is because of his hard work for the development of the country, Karnataka’s educated graduates and teachers, they voted in favour of the work done by the Prime Minister. The BJP and JD(S) workers also worked hard. The verdict given by the voters suggests that they do not that the present Chief Minister only gives assurances but does not implement. It is also clear that the voters will bless NDA alliance in 2028.”

The BJP emerged victorious in North-East Teachers’, South-East Graduates’ and West Graduates’ constituencies, defeating the Congress candidates.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog — where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines here, or keep scrolling to follow the latest developments as they unfold.

Before UP polls, how BJP is seeking to tackle pockets of internal discontent

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is working to address pockets of internal discontent within the party. The effort is aimed at managing differences among leaders and workers, resolving organisational grievances and improving coordination ahead of the electoral contest. Read the exclusive report on how the BJP is seeking to tackle internal discontent before the UP polls.

Ankita Bhandari case: Urmila Sanawar faces eight FIRs

Urmila Sanawar, who raised allegations about a “VIP” in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, is facing at least eight FIRs, six of which were registered after she released audio and video recordings in December 2025. Sanawar was arrested ahead of her scheduled appearance before the CBI for questioning in the case. The allegations and recordings remain subject to investigation, and the people named in the controversy have disputed claims against them. Read the full report on the eight FIRs against Urmila Sanawar.

Rs 6 lakh relief for UP man after six years in jail, ‘slipshod’ probe and an accident in Agra

A Uttar Pradesh man has received Rs 6 lakh in relief after spending six years in jail in a case involving what was described as a “slipshod” investigation. The case has also drawn attention following an accident in Agra. Read the full report on the man’s case, the relief awarded and the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Live Updates
Oct 28, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Kochi commissioner removed over ‘lapses’ in Mercedes hit-and-run case

Shaju Philip from Kochi reports that Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been removed from his post over alleged lapses in the investigation into a fatal car accident linked to a judge’s minor son.

The judge’s son was driving a Mercedes-Benz that allegedly ran over a scooter rider in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

Read full article

Oct 28, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Jamia campus ‘vandalised, gates broken’: University amid students’ union protest

Tabshir Shams from Delhi reports that Jamia Millia Islamia has alleged that its campus gates and property were vandalized overnight by a group of people, amid an ongoing 16-day student protest demanding the restoration of the students' union. While the university has shifted classes online and threatened disciplinary action against protesters, a student organizer denied the allegations of violence, claiming instead that the administration has restricted students' access to basic amenities like water, electricity, and washrooms as a form of retaliation. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has appealed for calm while negotiations continue, as heavy security remains stationed outside the university.

Oct 28, 2026 12:03 PM IST
NDA sweeps Karnataka Legislative Council polls, wins all 4 seats

In a setback to the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the party has lost all four seats in the Legislative Council elections, with the opposition JD(S) wresting the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency and its ally BJP retaining three seats.

Reacting to the results, JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the Prime Minister and the NDA candidates.

He said, “In all the four legislature council elections, NDA candidates have won with a big margin. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this result. It is because of his hard work for the development of the country, Karnataka’s educated graduates and teachers, they voted in favour of the work done by the Prime Minister. The BJP and JD(S) workers also worked hard. The verdict given by the voters suggests that they do not that the present Chief Minister only gives assurances but does not implement. It is also clear that the voters will bless NDA alliance in 2028.”

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