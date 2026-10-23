India News Live Updates, 22 October 2026: Heavy rain floods Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD warns of more downpour

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging at bus workshop, leaving several buses stranded (X/ Screengrab/ AI Enhanced)

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday as the northeast monsoon intensified, triggering waterlogging in Chennai and several southern districts, flooding homes and farmland, and raising water levels in major reservoirs.

Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Madurai were among the worst-affected districts, with floodwaters entering houses and inundating farmland. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts over the next 24 hours, while Chennai could witness heavy downpours on October 24 and 25. With weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal, the state is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall until October 26.

Story continues below this ad Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed monsoon preparedness and ongoing relief operations at the State Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday. If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. After complaints from two ECs against officer, Cabinet Secretariat noted action may be ‘inappropriate’, seen as ‘interference’ After the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, wrote to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan seeking action against an officer in the Election Commission of India on July 29, as reported by the Indian Express, the Cabinet Secretariat decided to acknowledge their letters, but found that taking any action would be “inappropriate” and “construed as interference in the functioning of the Constitutional body”, internal records show. 10,470 voter names changed in one UP seat, FIR against officers In a statement issued Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, said “irregularities” had been found in 10,470 entries in the electoral roll of Pilibhit Assembly constituency, and ordered legal action against two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). It also announced the termination of services of a computer assistant at the constituency’s Voter Registration Centre. An FIR has been filed against the three by the Assistant District Election Officer. Earthquake of magnitude 7 kills at least 16 in Tibet At least 16 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7 hit China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening. At least 46 people were injured as hundreds of homes collapsed in the northern regional city of Nagqu, news agency AP reported, citing the official media. Rescue operations were underway after the collapse of at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, the Nagqu media office said. Among the 46 injured, 11 people were critical, while the rest sustained minor injuries. Live Updates Oct 23, 2026 08:33 AM IST Pregnant minor gang-raped in Rajasthan; newborn dies after delivery in deserted area A pregnant minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, with the matter coming to light after she reached a hospital with her newborn, who was later declared dead by doctors, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint lodged by the minor, she was first allegedly abducted by a group of young men, who took her to a deserted area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and gang-raped her. The victim went into labour and delivered the baby at the spot. The newborn was declared dead when she reached hospital, prompting the hospital administration to notify the local police. PTI

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