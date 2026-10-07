India News Live Updates, 7 October 2026: Bihar bound bus catches fire in Greater Noida, 32 evacuated

Preliminary accounts suggested the blaze may have originated near the engine due to a short circuit. (ANI Screengrab/Enhanced using AI)

A Delhi-Samastipur bus caught fire in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park police station area on Tuesday, prompting police and emergency teams to evacuate all 32 passengers safely. ADCP Abhay Kumar Mishra said the fire was brought under control and passengers were being assisted with onward travel. Preliminary accounts suggested the blaze may have started near the engine due to a short circuit, though an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

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Rahul, Priyanka walk into Akashvani Bhavan, upend ECI protest

The INDIA bloc’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walked into Akashvani Bhavan after police began detaining Opposition leaders near the Election Commission. The siblings’ move surprised both police and Congress leaders and allowed the protest to continue inside the premises, with Opposition MPs joining the sit-in. The Gandhis were later detained after spending hours at the Bhavan, where they had demanded to meet the Election Commission over their allegations of voter-list manipulation.

Story continues below this ad Andhra declares drought in 21 districts, 283 mandals severely affected The Andhra Pradesh government on October 1 declared 388 of the state’s 688 mandals across 21 districts drought-affected for the 2026 Kharif season, with 283 classified as severely affected and 105 as moderately affected. The decision came after a September 30 recommendation by the High-Level Committee on Drought, citing a 53.4% rainfall deficit between June 1 and August 31, when the state received 197.6 mm against the normal 424.3 mm. The government made the declaration ahead of the October 31 deadline, citing the severity of the conditions and prevailing El Niño conditions. Telangana books BJP booth agent over 30 ‘illegal’ Form 7s Telangana Police have registered an FIR against BJP booth-level agent S Balachander for allegedly filing 30 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad constituency, all against Muslim voters. The forms were submitted on September 28, but the booth-level officer and supervisor refused to accept them; a field verification on October 1 found all 30 voters were residents of the constituency. The FIR comes a day before the end of the claims and objections phase of the electoral-roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the final voter list due on November 9. Balachander has denied wrongdoing through the BJP’s broader denial of attempts to delete voters. Live Updates Oct 7, 2026 08:15 AM IST Delhi court slams police for ‘eyewash’ report in MCOCA case, seeks inquiry A Delhi court has slammed the city police for submitting an “absolutely perfunctory and mere eyewash” report in an organised-crime case, noting that two accused allegedly continued to commit serious offences for years after MCOCA was invoked against them but were arrested only in 2026. Special Judge Gaurav Rao sent a copy of the October 5 order to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed inquiry and appropriate action against erring officials. The court also directed the Joint Commissioner concerned to appear in person with a report and comments at the next hearing on October 13. - With PTI Inputs Oct 7, 2026 08:10 AM IST Thai woman accuses Kanpur man of assault, cheating her of Rs 60 lakh; arrested A Thai woman has accused a man in Kanpur of assaulting her, cheating her of around Rs 60 lakh and pressuring her to convert her religion, police said. The accused, identified as Irfan, was arrested after the woman approached his house in the Anwar Ganj area on Tuesday. DCP Central Atul Kumar Srivastava said the woman alleged that she met Irfan through social media and later married him in Thailand after he claimed to be unmarried. She later allegedly discovered that he was already married and had children. A case has been registered at Anwar Ganj police station under relevant sections, and police said the allegations are being verified. - With ANI Inputs Oct 7, 2026 08:07 AM IST Delhi-Samastipur bus catches fire in Greater Noida; all 32 passengers evacuated A bus travelling from Delhi to Samastipur in Bihar caught fire in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park police station area on Tuesday, police said. All 32 passengers were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported. ADCP Abhay Kumar Mishra said a police team reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Preliminary accounts suggested the blaze may have originated near the engine due to a short circuit, while an investigation is underway. #watch | Greater Noida, UP: A bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar caught fire in the Knowledge Park police station area. ADCP Abhay Kumar Mishra says, "The bus was traveling from Delhi to Samastipur, Bihar. A report was received regarding a fire breaking out on the bus. A team from the 148th Sector arrived immediately and brought the fire under control; all passengers were on board at the time. Efforts are underway to safely evacuate everyone and arrange for their onward journey. There were 32 passengers on board. All passengers were safely evacuated. Preliminary accounts from the passengers suggest that the fire likely originated near the engine due to a short circuit. An investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings. Appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated." (06.10) (Visual Source: Noida Police) — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

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