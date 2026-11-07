India News Live Updates, 6 November 2026: Multiple fire incidents reported across nation; one killed in Ahmedabad factory blaze

Several fire incidents were reported across the country during the holiday season, including a blaze at a residential building in Mumbai, a car fire in Thane and an industrial fire in Ahmedabad that claimed one life.

A fire broke out on the 23rd floor of Kukreja Palace, a 25-storey residential building on Vallabh Baug Lane in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East, on Friday. However, the blaze was later brought under control.

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In another incident, a car caught fire opposite the bungalow of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane West. Further details are awaited.

In Ahmedabad, one person died after a fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant on Bavla-Ahmedabad Road.

Meanwhile, a fire was reported at New Quality Auto Parts, a shop near Karodimal Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Karnalganj. ACP Anand Ojha told ANI that the shop was closed when smoke was spotted rising from the premises.

“The SHO of the Bajariya police station alerted the fire brigade, which arrived at the scene immediately. Upon opening the shutter, it was discovered that a fire had broken out inside. The fire brigade managed to bring the blaze under control. Since it was an auto parts shop containing some flammable materials, three vehicles were called in to ensure the fire was completely brought under control. There was no loss of life,” ACP said.

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