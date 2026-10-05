India News Live Updates 5 October 2026: Maharashtra farmer dies by suicide in Latur

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, police said. (File Photo)

A 44-year-old farmer died by suicide at his farm in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Sunday, his birthday, police said. Vilas Subhash Kurhade had left home saying he was going to the farm, where his body was later found hanging from a mango tree.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, police said. An Accidental Death Report was registered at Renapur police station. Parts of Latur have been declared drought-affected by the Maharashtra government due to poor monsoon rainfall.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused BJP, SP of a staged fight in UP AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP and Samajwadi Party of a “staged fight” in Uttar Pradesh, criticised the SP for fielding Dhanraj Nathwani for Rajya Sabha and demanded political representation for Muslims. He alleged atrocities against Muslims and poor development in Shravasti, urged the SP to ally with AIMIM, and warned that his party would contest the UP polls “with full strength” if denied an alliance. SC to hear pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR today The Supreme Court will hear two pleas challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s functioning, including allegations of unilateral decision-making within the Election Commission and seeking an SIT or judicial probe. One petition also seeks to declare the nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls illegal, citing alleged constitutional and legal violations and objections raised by two Election Commissioners. Jaishankar says India in talks with Russia, Ukraine on war External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is in talks with both Russia and Ukraine and has moved “beyond advocacy” to become more involved in efforts to end the war. He said New Delhi is discussing Black Sea shipping safety, grain and energy exports and “non-attack possibilities” with the two countries. Supreme Court judge warns mass disenfranchisement under SIR arbitrary Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said any process that disenfranchises millions of citizens would be arbitrary and unconstitutional, amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He said the right to vote is inseparable from citizenship and warned that mass disenfranchisement would strike at the heart of the Constitution and undermine its guarantee of equality and universal adult suffrage. Live Updates Oct 5, 2026 07:50 AM IST Gandak water level recedes in Bihar; 7 engineers suspended over flood response The water level of the Gandak River in Bihar has started receding rapidly, even as the state government suspended seven engineers and initiated departmental proceedings against another official for alleged negligence in handling the recent floods, the Water Resources Department said on Sunday. At Rewaghat in Saran, the river level has fallen 177 cm from its record high and is now 50 cm below the danger mark, while at Lalganj in Vaishali it remains 52 cm above the mark. Nearly 9.87 lakh people across six districts have been affected by floods, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed for relief and rescue operations. – With PTI Inputs Oct 5, 2026 07:48 AM IST Owaisi accuses BJP, SP of ‘staged fight’, seeks political representation for Muslims AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the BJP and Samajwadi Party of engaging in a “noora kushti (staged fight)” in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that Muslims in the state were being denied justice. Addressing a rally in Shravasti’s Bhinga, he also criticised the INDIA bloc and said his party would not act as a “vote bank”. Owaisi questioned the SP’s decision to field industrialist Dhanraj Nathwani as its Rajya Sabha candidate and said Muslims should have a distinct political identity. He also alleged that madrasas, graveyards and shrines were being demolished in the state, and said the AIMIM would contest elections “with full strength” if its offer of an alliance with the SP was rejected. - With PTI Inputs Oct 5, 2026 07:47 AM IST Maharashtra farmer dies by suicide on 44th birthday in Latur A 44-year-old farmer died by suicide at his farm in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Sunday, his birthday, police said. Vilas Subhash Kurhade had left home saying he was going to the farm, where his body was later found hanging from a mango tree. The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, police said. An Accidental Death Report was registered at Renapur police station. Parts of Latur have been declared drought-affected by the Maharashtra government due to poor monsoon rainfall. - With PTI Inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd