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India news Live Updates, 4 August 2026: Two firefighters killed as fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida

Two firefighters killed as fire breaks out at Noida chip factory. Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur in a shock BJP defeat. Supreme Court orders NEET protest FIRs dropped. Siddhivinayak trust asked to explain Rs 18 crore gap.

Fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida, 2 firefighters killed, 3 injuredFire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida, 2 firefighters killed, 3 injured (Photo/PTI)

A massive fire broke out late Monday night at the ILGIM electronic chip manufacturing unit in Noida’s Ecotech-3 industrial area, killing two firefighters and injuring three others. At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the full extent of the damage to the facility — which manufactures electronic components — is yet to be assessed.

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Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur, forcing a rethink in BJP and Opposition alike

Prashant Kishor has won the Bankipur bypoll in his electoral debut, delivering a shock to the BJP and raising uncomfortable questions for the Opposition too. The RJD has acknowledged the electorate’s message, while the BJP’s own allies are signalling that its core base can no longer be taken for granted. The BJP also lost Datia in Madhya Pradesh, with the shadow of former three-term MLA Narottam Mishra looming large over the defeat.

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Supreme Court: Drop NEET protest FIRs except for those booked for serious crimes

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Siddhivinayak trust asked to explain Rs 18 crore annual shortfall

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai has been asked to explain an apparent Rs 18 crore annual shortfall in its accounts — a development that comes against the backdrop of the Ram Temple donation scandal in Ayodhya and raises broader questions about financial oversight at major religious institutions across India.

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Massive fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida, 2 firefighters killed

A massive fire broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Noida late on Monday, which claimed the lives of two firefighters and wounded three others, police said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

The incident occurred at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech-3 industrial area, where at least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed after information about the blaze was received, said a police spokesperson, according to news agency PTI.

The firefighters were making attempts to douse the blaze when a wall and an iron beam inside the factory suddenly collapsed and wounded five of them, said the spokesperson. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital by ambulance, where Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Tirathpal succumbed to their injuries, he said, according to PTI.

The condition of the other three injured firefighters, Head Constable Driver Rajpal Singh and Firemen Manish Kumar and Amit Kumar, is stated to be out of danger and they are undergoing treatment, said the spokesperson.

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