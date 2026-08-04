India news Live Updates, 4 August 2026: Two firefighters killed as fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida

Fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida, 2 firefighters killed, 3 injured (Photo/PTI)
A massive fire broke out late Monday night at the ILGIM electronic chip manufacturing unit in Noida’s Ecotech-3 industrial area, killing two firefighters and injuring three others. At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the full extent of the damage to the facility — which manufactures electronic components — is yet to be assessed.
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Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur, forcing a rethink in BJP and Opposition alike
Prashant Kishor has won the Bankipur bypoll in his electoral debut, delivering a shock to the BJP and raising uncomfortable questions for the Opposition too. The RJD has acknowledged the electorate’s message, while the BJP’s own allies are signalling that its core base can no longer be taken for granted. The BJP also lost Datia in Madhya Pradesh, with the shadow of former three-term MLA Narottam Mishra looming large over the defeat.
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