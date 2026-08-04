India news Live Updates, 4 August 2026: Two firefighters killed as fire breaks out at electronic chip unit in Noida

A massive fire broke out late Monday night at the ILGIM electronic chip manufacturing unit in Noida’s Ecotech-3 industrial area, killing two firefighters and injuring three others. At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the full extent of the damage to the facility — which manufactures electronic components — is yet to be assessed.

Prashant Kishor has won the Bankipur bypoll in his electoral debut, delivering a shock to the BJP and raising uncomfortable questions for the Opposition too. The RJD has acknowledged the electorate’s message, while the BJP’s own allies are signalling that its core base can no longer be taken for granted. The BJP also lost Datia in Madhya Pradesh, with the shadow of former three-term MLA Narottam Mishra looming large over the defeat.

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Supreme Court: Drop NEET protest FIRs except for those booked for serious crimes

The Supreme Court has directed police across states to withdraw FIRs registered against NEET paper leak protesters, with the exception of those who were booked for graver offences — giving judicial weight to the government’s political assurances and adding pressure on states like Gujarat, which had only one FIR to begin with.

Siddhivinayak trust asked to explain Rs 18 crore annual shortfall

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai has been asked to explain an apparent Rs 18 crore annual shortfall in its accounts — a development that comes against the backdrop of the Ram Temple donation scandal in Ayodhya and raises broader questions about financial oversight at major religious institutions across India.

FSSAI tells Dabur to stop using ‘100% natural’ labels on honey, ghee

India’s food safety regulator has directed Dabur to discontinue the use of “100% natural” and “pure” labels on several of its products, including honey and ghee — a ruling that sets a significant precedent for how food companies can market their products and what claims they can make to consumers.

LNG imports rise as India diversifies away from Hormuz supplies

India’s LNG imports have risen as the country turns to the US, Nigeria and Oman to offset the volume lost through the Strait of Hormuz — a supply chain reorientation that reflects both the urgency of the energy crisis and the longer-term strategic shift in India’s import geography that the US-Iran conflict has accelerated.