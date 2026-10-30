India News Live Updates, 30 October 2026: PM Modi to launch Rs 14,000-crore projects in Gujarat today

PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN payments amounting to Rs 19,000 crore and flag off two train services during the 2-day Gujarat visit. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day Gujarat visit from today, during which he will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, release the 24th PM-KISAN instalment worth Rs 19,000 crore and flag off two trains. He will also lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A and 2B, inaugurate infrastructure and agriculture projects, and participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary at Ekta Nagar. He will also inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026, a cultural and tourism festival.
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EC extends SIR deadlines in six states, including Delhi
A day after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider extending the deadline for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the EC extended the timelines in six states and reopened the process in five. The deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to November 13 in Maharashtra, November 20 in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, November 25 in Nagaland and November 26 in Telangana, while Delhi’s deadline is now November 25. The publication of final electoral rolls has been pushed to November 30 in the five states and December 22 in Delhi.
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India’s diesel exports hit 13-month high in October
India’s diesel exports rose 19.6% month-on-month to a 13-month high of 0.71 million barrels per day in October, as refiners capitalised on higher international margins amid global supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict and Russia-Ukraine war. Reliance Industries accounted for nearly 78% of the exports, while public sector refiners also increased shipments. India has emerged as the world’s second-largest diesel exporter as Russia curtailed supplies following attacks on its refineries. Industry experts expect exports to remain strong in the coming months, although rising domestic demand could limit overseas shipments. Public sector refiners are also expected to add 15 million tonnes per annum of diesel production capacity next year.
Jamia agrees to hold student polls after weeks-long protest
Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to restore its students’ union and conduct elections after nearly two decades, following weeks of protests and a hunger strike by students. In a late-night order, the university set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for approving and implementing the union constitution and directed that elections be held within six weeks of the start of the next academic session, expected on July 15. The administration also ordered the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings, suspensions, rustications and campus bans linked to the agitation. The decision triggered celebrations across the campus, with over 1,000 students joining a victory march as five hunger strikers called off their fast.
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