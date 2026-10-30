India News Live Updates, 30 October 2026: PM Modi to launch Rs 14,000-crore projects in Gujarat today

PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN payments amounting to Rs 19,000 crore and flag off two train services during the 2-day Gujarat visit. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day Gujarat visit from today, during which he will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, release the 24th PM-KISAN instalment worth Rs 19,000 crore and flag off two trains. He will also lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A and 2B, inaugurate infrastructure and agriculture projects, and participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary at Ekta Nagar. He will also inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026, a cultural and tourism festival.

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EC extends SIR deadlines in six states, including Delhi

A day after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider extending the deadline for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the EC extended the timelines in six states and reopened the process in five. The deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to November 13 in Maharashtra, November 20 in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, November 25 in Nagaland and November 26 in Telangana, while Delhi’s deadline is now November 25. The publication of final electoral rolls has been pushed to November 30 in the five states and December 22 in Delhi.

Story continues below this ad India’s diesel exports hit 13-month high in October India’s diesel exports rose 19.6% month-on-month to a 13-month high of 0.71 million barrels per day in October, as refiners capitalised on higher international margins amid global supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict and Russia-Ukraine war. Reliance Industries accounted for nearly 78% of the exports, while public sector refiners also increased shipments. India has emerged as the world’s second-largest diesel exporter as Russia curtailed supplies following attacks on its refineries. Industry experts expect exports to remain strong in the coming months, although rising domestic demand could limit overseas shipments. Public sector refiners are also expected to add 15 million tonnes per annum of diesel production capacity next year. Jamia agrees to hold student polls after weeks-long protest Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to restore its students’ union and conduct elections after nearly two decades, following weeks of protests and a hunger strike by students. In a late-night order, the university set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for approving and implementing the union constitution and directed that elections be held within six weeks of the start of the next academic session, expected on July 15. The administration also ordered the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings, suspensions, rustications and campus bans linked to the agitation. The decision triggered celebrations across the campus, with over 1,000 students joining a victory march as five hunger strikers called off their fast. Live Updates Oct 30, 2026 09:21 AM IST Kerala lorry driver’s body found day after vehicle plunged into quarry A 40-year-old lorry driver from Palakkad died after his lorry plunged into a water-filled quarry at Karukaputhur around 8 am on Thursday while he was reversing to unload sand. Rescue teams located the vehicle by evening and pulled it out late at night, but he was not inside. Scuba divers recovered his body around 7.30 am on Friday, nearly 24 hours after the accident. Police have registered a case and the body will go to his family after the postmortem, as per a PTI report. Oct 30, 2026 09:14 AM IST Deadline extended for final SIR rolls, filing claims in 6 states The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing voter enrolment and deletion forms in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, and also re-opened the window in five states — Nagaland, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana — where the claims and objections period had ended as per the latest schedules available on the websites of the State Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). In separate letters to the respective CEOs, the EC has now pushed the date of publication of the final rolls to November 30 for Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana, and to December 22 for Delhi. While the EC has extended the SIR timelines across States several times in the past as well, Thursday’s decision comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the Commission to consider extending the deadline for filing claims and objections beyond the deadline of October 30, while hearing a petition regarding the ongoing SIR in Delhi. Read Here Oct 30, 2026 09:12 AM IST Speeding SUV hits parked autos in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh A speeding SUV crashed into two parked autorickshaws and a goods vehicle near the Prembari underpass in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh late Thursday night. The accident happened in front of AO Block Jhuggi and all three vehicles were badly damaged. Nobody was hurt, as no one was inside the autorickshaws and the roads were wet from the rain. Police got the call at 12.48 am. An officer said both sides later settled the matter among themselves. (PTI) Oct 30, 2026 09:09 AM IST Assam forms panel to draft rules for Uniform Civil Code Assam has set up an eight-member committee to draft the rules needed to put its Uniform Civil Code into effect and it has been given one month to submit them. The panel will be led by Home and Political Department Secretary Deba Prasad Misra, according to an order dated October 13. The law, passed by the state assembly on May 27, sets common rules on marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships for all religions. It bans polygamy, with up to seven years in jail for bigamy or polygamy, and makes registering a live-in relationship compulsory, with three months in jail for failing to do so. Scheduled Tribes residents are exempt. The Bill is currently with the Centre awaiting the President’s assent. Assam is the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to pass such a law. (PTI)

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