India News Live Updates, 30 August | Gas pipeline leak triggers traffic diversion on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

A gas leak from a GAIL pipeline near Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district prompted authorities to divert traffic on a 24-km stretch of the highway. The leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected section to gradually reduce pressure, while firefighting equipment was deployed as a precaution. Traffic between Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada was diverted via the Dhule-Solapur highway.

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Bhagwat says Bharat’s ‘destiny’ is to show unity can coexist with diversity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing around 5,000 people at New York’s Madison Square Garden, said Bharat’s mission was to demonstrate that unity could coexist with diversity. Invoking Swami Vivekananda, he said the country must show this “not by preaching, but by practice”, adding that diversity must be “celebrated, respected and accepted” while preserving a sense of oneness.