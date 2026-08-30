India News Live Updates, 30 August | Gas pipeline leak triggers traffic diversion on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

A fire broke out at a timber and plywood factory near Rajdhani Metro Station in west Delhi early Sunday, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy 25 fire units. No casualties have been reported.
(PTI)
A fire broke out at a timber and plywood factory near Rajdhani Metro Station in west Delhi early Sunday, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy 25 fire units. No casualties have been reported.
(PTI)
A gas leak from a GAIL pipeline near Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district prompted authorities to divert traffic on a 24-km stretch of the highway. The leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected section to gradually reduce pressure and deployed firefighting equipment as a precaution. Traffic between Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada was diverted via the Dhule-Solapur highway.
(PTI)