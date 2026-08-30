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India News Live Updates, 30 August | Gas pipeline leak triggers traffic diversion on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

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he leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected sectionThe leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected section. (Representative Image)

A gas leak from a GAIL pipeline near Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district prompted authorities to divert traffic on a 24-km stretch of the highway. The leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected section to gradually reduce pressure, while firefighting equipment was deployed as a precaution. Traffic between Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada was diverted via the Dhule-Solapur highway.

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Gas pipeline leak triggers traffic diversion on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

A gas leak from a GAIL pipeline near Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district prompted authorities to divert traffic on a 24-km stretch of the highway. The leak was reported near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka around 5 pm on Saturday. GAIL experts shut valves on both sides of the affected section to gradually reduce pressure and deployed firefighting equipment as a precaution. Traffic between Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada was diverted via the Dhule-Solapur highway.

(PTI)

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