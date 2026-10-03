India News Live Updates 3 October 2026: Two migrant workers killed in Kerala after borewell rig accident

Police said the tractor lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed onto the house, partially damaging it. (File Photo)
Two migrant workers were killed after a tractor-mounted borewell drilling rig overturned onto a house at Varakkad in Kasaragod’s West Eleri early Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Devender from Madhya Pradesh and Manasar from Chhattisgarh.
The accident occurred around 2 am when the tractor reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and overturned onto the house. The family inside escaped unharmed, while the two injured workers were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.
Story continues below this ad
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
CPI(M) MLA Joy, ex-minister Surendran booked for allegedly threatening police
Kerala Police booked CPI(M) MLA V Joy and former minister Kadakampally Surendran over allegedly provocative speeches during a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram. The FIR, filed on a Youth Congress leader’s complaint, alleges the two threatened police officers with violence and death during the protest, held after a clash between SFI and Youth Congress activists.
CJP protest: Thousands rally in Mumbai, Delhi
Thousands protested in Mumbai and Delhi on Friday demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While the CJP-led Mumbai protest was attended by several film personalities, Delhi Police detained protesters, including AAP leaders, RJD MP Manoj Jha and activists, after denying permission for a Jantar Mantar demonstration. Protesters alleged the SIR exercise could disenfranchise voters.
Jantar Mantar sealed as 550 protesters detained over SIR
Delhi Police on Friday detained around 550 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha and activists, during a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls. Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas were sealed, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed; all detainees were released by evening.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd