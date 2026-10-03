India News Live Updates 3 October 2026: Two migrant workers killed in Kerala after borewell rig accident

Police said the tractor lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed onto the house, partially damaging it. (File Photo)

Two migrant workers were killed after a tractor-mounted borewell drilling rig overturned onto a house at Varakkad in Kasaragod’s West Eleri early Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Devender from Madhya Pradesh and Manasar from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred around 2 am when the tractor reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and overturned onto the house. The family inside escaped unharmed, while the two injured workers were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. CPI(M) MLA Joy, ex-minister Surendran booked for allegedly threatening police Kerala Police booked CPI(M) MLA V Joy and former minister Kadakampally Surendran over allegedly provocative speeches during a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram. The FIR, filed on a Youth Congress leader’s complaint, alleges the two threatened police officers with violence and death during the protest, held after a clash between SFI and Youth Congress activists. CJP protest: Thousands rally in Mumbai, Delhi Thousands protested in Mumbai and Delhi on Friday demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While the CJP-led Mumbai protest was attended by several film personalities, Delhi Police detained protesters, including AAP leaders, RJD MP Manoj Jha and activists, after denying permission for a Jantar Mantar demonstration. Protesters alleged the SIR exercise could disenfranchise voters. Jantar Mantar sealed as 550 protesters detained over SIR Delhi Police on Friday detained around 550 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha and activists, during a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls. Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas were sealed, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed; all detainees were released by evening. Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 10:09 AM IST Jharkhand government begins process to appoint 306 specialist doctors The Jharkhand government has initiated the process to appoint 306 specialist doctors to strengthen healthcare services in the state, an official statement said on Saturday. The online application process will begin on October 8 and close on October 31. Of the total posts, 200 are for non-teaching specialist medical officers and 106 for specialist medical officers under the National Health Mission. The posts cover specialities including anaesthesia, dermatology, ENT, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, psychiatry, radiology and surgery. - With PTI Inputs Oct 3, 2026 10:07 AM IST Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C, IMD forecasts clear skies Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 degree above normal, as the city woke up to clear skies. The IMD said mostly clear skies are expected to continue over the next few days, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 35°C. Delhi’s AQI stood at 170 at 9 am on Saturday, in the ‘moderate’ category, compared with a 24-hour average of 174 recorded on Friday. - PTI Inputs Oct 3, 2026 09:54 AM IST Man held with over 600 grams of MDMA in Kozhikode A 38-year-old man was arrested with 600.21 grams of MDMA from a lodge at Nelikode in Kozhikode, police said. The accused, Muhammad Shafi of Malappuram, was arrested during a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Medical College police. Police said Shafi allegedly procured MDMA from other states and sold it at higher prices in Kozhikode. Officials are probing the source of the seized drug and said the accused would be produced before a court on Saturday. - With PTI Inputs Oct 3, 2026 09:53 AM IST Uttarakhand gym owner Deepak Kumar gets bail after arrest for allegedly threatening trader Gym owner Deepak Kumar was granted bail by a local court a day after his arrest for allegedly threatening a businessman in Kotdwar, police said. Kumar was accused of abusing and threatening to kill trader Sanjeev Tonk following a social media comment. Police initially booked him under provisions related to criminal intimidation and intentional insult, later adding charges related to promoting enmity between groups and voluntarily causing hurt. A notice was also issued warning him against any breach of peace over the next six months. - With PTI Inputs Oct 3, 2026 09:52 AM IST CPI(M) MLA Joy, former minister Kadakampally booked over alleged threats to police Police have registered a case against CPI(M) MLA V Joy and former minister Kadakampally Surendran for allegedly delivering provocative speeches, including threats to kill police officers, during a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram, officials said. The case was filed on a complaint by Youth Congress leader Renjith Raveendran. According to the FIR, Joy and Surendran, along with around 200 CPI(M) workers, took part in a march demanding the removal of two police officers following a lathicharge at the Kerala University men's hostel after a clash between SFI and Youth Congress activists. - With PTI Inputs Oct 3, 2026 09:52 AM IST Two migrant workers killed as borewell rig overturns onto house in Kerala Two migrant workers, from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were killed after a tractor-mounted borewell drilling rig overturned onto a house in Varakkad, Kasaragod, early Saturday. Police said the tractor lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed onto the house, partially damaging it. The family inside escaped unhurt, while the two workers were taken to hospital where they were declared dead. - With PTI Inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd