India News Live Updates, 3 November 2026: Pune woman found hanging in flat, husband arrested

Two teams have been formed to trace the other accused, police said. (File Photo)

A 34-year-old woman, Payal Zambre Patil, was found hanging in a flat in Pune’s Mukund Nagar on Monday, following which her husband was arrested and her in-laws booked for alleged abetment of suicide. While police said no suicide note was found, the woman’s maternal relatives alleged that she was murdered and her body hanged. They accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her over demands for 10 tolas of gold and pressuring her to give birth to a boy. Police said two teams have been formed to trace the other accused.

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Supreme Court to hear pleas on Shiv Sena symbol, Jharkhand DGP appointment

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear several important matters on Tuesday, including the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission’s decision to allot the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde group. The court will also hear pleas concerning protests in Delhi on October 10-12, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to decide disqualification petitions against rebel MPs, a proposed uniform judicial code, and the appointment of the Jharkhand DGP.

Story continues below this ad ACP Manasvi Vashishtha suspended day after Delhi Police protest Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended a day after he joined police personnel in a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers following a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23. Around 100 personnel initially gathered, demanding the reinstatement of Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar. The protesters also raised concerns over the treatment of policemen in courts, alleged pressure during investigations involving lawyers and the lack of a grievance redressal mechanism. . HELP IS A CALL AWAY Mental health helpline numbers AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24x7 Languages: English, Hindi Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am - 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24x7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm - 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24x7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. These lines are staffed by trained volunteers or professionals and calls are typically confidential. . Live Updates Nov 3, 2026 09:55 AM IST Sensex jumps 615 points to 76,302 in early trade; Nifty rises 150 points Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex rising 614.66 points to 76,301.63 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also gained 149.80 points to trade at 23,588.55. - PTI Nov 3, 2026 09:54 AM IST Tahir Hussain bail plea, journalist Omar Rashid’s defamation suit listed in Delhi HC The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear several important matters on Tuesday, November 3, including a bail plea filed by former AAP MLA Tahir Hussain in a 2020 Delhi riots case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court will also hear journalist Omar Rashid’s defamation suit against two women lawyers over social media posts in which they allegedly accused him of sexual harassment. - PTI Nov 3, 2026 09:50 AM IST 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district at 11.56 pm on Monday, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremor occurred at a depth of five km, with its epicentre located in Kishtwar at latitude 33.292° north and longitude 75.892° east. No reports of loss of life or damage to property had been received from anywhere in the Union Territory. - PTI Nov 3, 2026 09:42 AM IST Ladakh SEC to hold hearings on panchayat delimitation objections on November 4, 5 The State Election Commission (SEC) of Ladakh will hold personal hearings on November 4 and 5 to consider objections and suggestions received against its draft delimitation notification for the Union Territory. The hearings will be held district-wise at the LAHDC new conference hall in Leh. The Commission has invited individuals and organisations that submitted objections to present their views before it finalises its recommendations. The hearings come ahead of the November 21 elections to all Gram Panchayats, or Panchayat Halqas, across Ladakh. These will be the first panchayat elections in the Union Territory since it was carved out of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in 2019. The last panchayat polls in the region were held in November 2018. - With PTI Inputs Nov 3, 2026 09:41 AM IST Pune woman found hanging in flat; husband arrested over alleged harassment A 34-year-old woman, Payal Zambre Patil, was found hanging in a flat in Pune’s Mukund Nagar area on Monday. Her husband, Akshay Zambre Patil, has been arrested, while police have registered a case of alleged abetment of suicide against him and his parents. Two police teams have been formed to trace the other accused, police said. Payal’s maternal relatives have alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over repeated demands for gold. Her uncle claimed that the family had demanded 10 tolas of gold every Diwali and had also harassed her during pregnancy for giving birth to a girl. Police said statements of her relatives are being recorded. No suicide note was found. - With PTI Inputs

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