India news LIVE updates, 28 September 2026: LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones exams after protests turned violent

Early morning visuals on Monday from outside the campus as students leave amid postponement of examinations as protests against alleged rape case on campus turned violent. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)
Lovely Professional University (LPU) has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice amid violent student protests that erupted early Sunday over an alleged rape case by an “outsider” on campus.
The university advised students to stay in their hostels or travel home in consultation with their parents. Police said they are investigating the allegation and have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped on campus. An FIR has been registered against multiple unidentified persons.
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Violence at LPU over sexual assault claim; university denies allegation
Violence erupted at the university in Phagwara early Sunday after students alleged that a girl was sexually assaulted, leading to property damage, arson and a blockade of NH-44. Police registered a rape FIR against an unidentified person and formed an SIT, but said preliminary checks could not substantiate the allegation, while three students in the room where the assault was reportedly alleged denied any such incident. LPU called the claim “false and fabricated”, suspended classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term exams indefinitely.
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