India news LIVE updates, 28 September 2026: LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones exams after protests turned violent

Early morning visuals on Monday from outside the campus as students leave amid postponement of examinations as protests against alleged rape case on campus turned violent. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice amid violent student protests that erupted early Sunday over an alleged rape case by an “outsider” on campus.

The university advised students to stay in their hostels or travel home in consultation with their parents. Police said they are investigating the allegation and have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped on campus. An FIR has been registered against multiple unidentified persons.

Story continues below this ad Violence at LPU over sexual assault claim; university denies allegation Violence erupted at the university in Phagwara early Sunday after students alleged that a girl was sexually assaulted, leading to property damage, arson and a blockade of NH-44. Police registered a rape FIR against an unidentified person and formed an SIT, but said preliminary checks could not substantiate the allegation, while three students in the room where the assault was reportedly alleged denied any such incident. LPU called the claim “false and fabricated”, suspended classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term exams indefinitely. Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 08:18 AM IST LPU students leave for home as varsity suspends classes for 10 days after violent protest Students left the Lovely Professional University campus in Phagwara for their homes after the varsity suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations following a violent protest. #watch | Phagwara, Punjab | Students leave for home as Lovely Professional University (LPU) suspends regular classes for 10 days from 28th September and postpones Mid-Term Examinations, following a protest by students that turned violent



Early morning visuals from outside the… pic.twitter.com/sTsT6qe739 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026 Sep 28, 2026 08:16 AM IST LPU protests turn violent; police vehicles torched, several cops injured Protests at Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara turned violent on Sunday as students allegedly pelted stones at police and attacked vehicles while demanding action over claims of a rape on campus. Police said two vehicles were set on fire and several personnel were injured before a heavy force entered the campus and brought the situation under control. Police have registered a rape case against an unknown person and formed an SIT to investigate the allegation, while the university has denied that any such incident took place and called the claims “false, baseless and fabricated”. LPU has suspended classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice. - With PTI Inputs

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