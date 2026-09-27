India news Live Updates, 27 September 2026: Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 14.10 lakh, USD 788 from GST official’s residence

Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seized Rs 14.10 lakh in unaccounted cash and USD 788 during raids at GST Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan’s premises in Kochi. (File photo)

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized Rs 14.10 lakh in unaccounted cash and USD 788 during a day-long raid at the Kochi residences and office of State GST Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan. The searches stem from a preliminary inquiry alleging that Rajan accumulated disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 2.89 crore between 2014 and 2024. The seized cash and related documents will be presented before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court as the investigation continues.

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Story continues below this ad Violent protests at LPU over unverified rape report Lovely Professional University (LPU) students launched an intense, violent protest after rumours circulated regarding the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider, an incident for which police have confirmed there is no official complaint. The unrest, which spread from the girls’ hostel to the main campus and mall, involved students damaging property, setting items on fire, and blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway to demand justice. As students escalated their protest based on unverified reports and social media videos, university authorities remained unreachable for comment, and local police, including the Kapurthala SSP, arrived on the scene to manage the situation and clarify that no formal complaint had been filed. Delhi SIR deadline revised for fourth time, final roll now on Dec 4 The Election Commission has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi for the fourth time, now setting the final publication date for December 4. This adjustment, initiated following a request from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer and feedback from political parties, extends the deadline for filing claims and objections to October 30, with the disposal of notices moving to November 30. To streamline the process for the 33.1 lakh electors who were previously issued notices regarding discrepancies—including several high-profile individuals—the ECI has instructed Booth Level Officers to conduct home visits for document collection rather than requiring voters to visit election offices. These changes follow a period of relatively low enrolment, with only 1.21 lakh Form 6 applications received since August 31, prompting the ECI to also direct officials to expand helpdesks and special outreach camps for vulnerable and homeless populations. Live Updates Sep 27, 2026 10:41 AM IST Violent protest at LPU over rape claim; police file FIR, university rejects allegation Lovely Professional University (LPU) Registrar Dr. Monica Gulati has issued a statement urging students, parents, and the public to disregard recent rumors circulating about the university. The institution categorically denies the validity of these claims and advises all stakeholders to rely exclusively on official university communication channels for accurate information. Police has also registered an FIR on charges of rape against unknown suspects. Victim’s identity also yet not clear.. FIR mentions statements of students who alleged that three days ago a student staying at G3 hostel of the university was allegedly raped.. we are verifying the facts. Students leaders and LPU management will have a meeting to resolve the issues being raised at 12 noon.. DIG Jalandhar range Naveen Singla. Sep 27, 2026 10:20 AM IST 10 killed, 17 injured in rain-related incidents in UP; 63 districts record excess rain Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Uttar Pradesh, with rain-related incidents claiming the lives of 10 and wounding 17 others. Triggered by a depression system moving across the region, 63 districts recorded significantly above-normal rainfall—with parts of the state receiving multifold increases—causing widespread waterlogging, damage to over 100 houses, and severe crop losses. In response to the flash flood risks and ongoing downpours, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath placed district administrations on high alert, closed schools in vulnerable areas, and mobilised disaster relief forces, while authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Sep 27, 2026 10:14 AM IST Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 14.10 lakh, USD 788 from GST official’s residence The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized Rs 14.10 lakh in unaccounted cash and USD 788 during a day-long raid at the Kochi residences and office of State GST Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan. The searches stem from a preliminary inquiry alleging that Rajan accumulated disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 2.89 crore between 2014 and 2024. The seized cash and related documents will be presented before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court as the investigation continues. Sep 27, 2026 10:14 AM IST Violent protests at LPU over unverified rape report Anju Agnihotri Chaba from Jalandhar reports that Lovely Professional University (LPU) students launched an intense, violent protest after rumors circulated regarding the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider, an incident for which police have confirmed there is no official complaint. The unrest, which spread from the girls' hostel to the main campus and mall, involved students damaging property, setting items on fire, and blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway to demand justice. While students continued to escalate their protest based on unverified reports and social media videos, university authorities remained unreachable for comment, and local police, including the Kapurthala SSP, arrived on the scene to manage the situation and clarify the absence of a formal complaint. Read full article Sep 27, 2026 10:14 AM IST Delhi SIR deadline revised for fourth time, final roll now on Dec 4 The Election Commission has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi for the fourth time, now setting the final publication date for December 4. This adjustment, initiated following a request from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer and feedback from political parties, extends the deadline for filing claims and objections to October 30, with the disposal of notices moving to November 30. To streamline the process for the 33.1 lakh electors who were previously issued notices regarding discrepancies—including several high-profile individuals—the ECI has instructed Booth Level Officers to conduct home visits for document collection rather than requiring voters to visit election offices. These changes follow a period of relatively low enrolment, with only 1.21 lakh Form 6 applications received since August 31, prompting the ECI to also direct officials to expand helpdesks and special outreach camps for vulnerable and homeless populations.

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