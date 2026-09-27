India news Live Updates, 27 September 2026: Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 14.10 lakh, USD 788 from GST official’s residence

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized Rs 14.10 lakh in unaccounted cash and USD 788 during a day-long raid at the Kochi residences and office of State GST Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan. The searches stem from a preliminary inquiry alleging that Rajan accumulated disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 2.89 crore between 2014 and 2024. The seized cash and related documents will be presented before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court as the investigation continues.
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Violent protests at LPU over unverified rape report
Lovely Professional University (LPU) students launched an intense, violent protest after rumours circulated regarding the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider, an incident for which police have confirmed there is no official complaint. The unrest, which spread from the girls’ hostel to the main campus and mall, involved students damaging property, setting items on fire, and blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway to demand justice. As students escalated their protest based on unverified reports and social media videos, university authorities remained unreachable for comment, and local police, including the Kapurthala SSP, arrived on the scene to manage the situation and clarify that no formal complaint had been filed.
Delhi SIR deadline revised for fourth time, final roll now on Dec 4
The Election Commission has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi for the fourth time, now setting the final publication date for December 4. This adjustment, initiated following a request from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer and feedback from political parties, extends the deadline for filing claims and objections to October 30, with the disposal of notices moving to November 30. To streamline the process for the 33.1 lakh electors who were previously issued notices regarding discrepancies—including several high-profile individuals—the ECI has instructed Booth Level Officers to conduct home visits for document collection rather than requiring voters to visit election offices. These changes follow a period of relatively low enrolment, with only 1.21 lakh Form 6 applications received since August 31, prompting the ECI to also direct officials to expand helpdesks and special outreach camps for vulnerable and homeless populations.