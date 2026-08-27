India News Live Updates, 27 August 2026: Haryanvi singer shot dead in UP’s Shamli, Akhilesh Yadav points to ‘caste’ angle

Youtuber Ankit Balyan and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: Instagram/ Express Archives)

YouTuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli on Wednesday evening, police said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order and demanding a probe into possible political rivalry. He also called it an attack on the Jat community.

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Shot over love? Man gunned down in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

A man was shot at by unidentified assailants in Paschim Vihar West, the outer Delhi police said. The victim is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible love affair behind the attack, while efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Story continues below this ad Nepal flood updates Massive flash floods in Nepal and China’s Tibet region have killed at least 160 people and left many missing, including tourists, pilgrims and hydropower workers. Nepal reported 157 deaths and 403 people missing, including 341 foreign nationals from countries such as India, the US, Britain, Australia and Canada. China separately reported 265 missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County. Experts linked the disaster to a glacial collapse amid rising temperatures in the Himalayan region. Follow here for more Nepal disaster updates: Click Here Meta agrees to $17 billion settlement over teen social media addiction Meta has agreed to pay $17 billion and introduce stronger child-safety measures on Facebook and Instagram to settle a landmark case brought by 47 US states over the platforms’ alleged impact on children’s mental health. The case accused Meta of deliberately using addictive design features to keep young users engaged. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the settlement would end such practices and provide greater protection for children from online harm. Live Updates Aug 27, 2026 08:38 AM IST Shot over love? Man gunned down in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar A man was shot at by unidentified assailants in Paschim Vihar West, the outer Delhi police said. The victim is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible love affair behind the attack, while efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. (PTI) Aug 27, 2026 08:38 AM IST Haryanvi singer shot dead in UP’s Shamli, Akhilesh Yadav points to ‘caste’ angle YouTuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli on Wednesday evening, police said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order and demanding a probe into possible political rivalry. He also called it an attack on the Jat community. STORY | Haryanvi singer-Youtuber Ankit Balyan shot dead in Shamli



Youtuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, police said.



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VIDEO: #shamli #ankitbalyan… pic.twitter.com/yRpYHsgxzN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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