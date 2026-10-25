India News Live Updates, 25 October 2026: Woman, daughter die after consuming poison over loan pressure in Karnataka

A 42-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died after allegedly consuming poison along with her two other children in Karadigudda village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, police said. (File Photo)
A 42-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died while undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming poison along with her two other daughters in Karadigudda village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Saturday, police said. The woman had reportedly borrowed Rs 5 lakh from self-help groups and private lenders and was allegedly unable to bear the pressure to repay the loans. Her two other daughters, aged six and nine, are undergoing treatment at Hubballi’s KIMS hospital. Police said an investigation is underway.
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Odisha on high alert as cyclone threat looms, schools shut in 5 districts
Odisha is on high alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday, with schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri shut on October 28 and 29. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and winds of 80-90 kmph are forecast in several districts. The state has placed 60 ODRAF, 17 NDRF and 225 fire service teams on alert, while President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha has been postponed to November 4-5.
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Jamia shifts classes online as students’ union protest enters day 13
Jamia Millia Islamia shifted all classes online until further notice on Saturday after a confrontation between protesting students and university staff on the 13th day of an indefinite hunger strike demanding students’ union elections. While the administration alleged that protesters pushed staff and security guards, students accused officials of attempting to dismantle their tents and forcibly take hunger strikers to hospital. The protesters are demanding an election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action against students, and the removal of the chief proctor and security adviser. Jamia has not held students’ union elections since 2005.
Satheesan urges Centre to engage with Gen Z, says youth are ‘depressed’
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has urged the Centre to engage with Gen Z and restore young people’s hope, saying they are worried about changing job opportunities, rising unemployment and a lack of faith in the education system. Speaking at Express Adda in New Delhi on Friday, he described youth-led protests as an organic response to their concerns and dismissed allegations of a “foreign hand” behind them. Satheesan also said anti-incumbency was building against the BJP-led Centre, adding that the Congress must convert the sentiment into votes.
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