India News Live Updates, 25 October 2026: Woman, daughter die after consuming poison over loan pressure in Karnataka

A 42-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died after allegedly consuming poison along with her two other children in Karadigudda village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, police said. (File Photo)

A 42-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died while undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming poison along with her two other daughters in Karadigudda village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Saturday, police said. The woman had reportedly borrowed Rs 5 lakh from self-help groups and private lenders and was allegedly unable to bear the pressure to repay the loans. Her two other daughters, aged six and nine, are undergoing treatment at Hubballi’s KIMS hospital. Police said an investigation is underway.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Odisha on high alert as cyclone threat looms, schools shut in 5 districts

Odisha is on high alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday, with schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri shut on October 28 and 29. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and winds of 80-90 kmph are forecast in several districts. The state has placed 60 ODRAF, 17 NDRF and 225 fire service teams on alert, while President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha has been postponed to November 4-5.

Story continues below this ad Jamia shifts classes online as students’ union protest enters day 13 Jamia Millia Islamia shifted all classes online until further notice on Saturday after a confrontation between protesting students and university staff on the 13th day of an indefinite hunger strike demanding students’ union elections. While the administration alleged that protesters pushed staff and security guards, students accused officials of attempting to dismantle their tents and forcibly take hunger strikers to hospital. The protesters are demanding an election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action against students, and the removal of the chief proctor and security adviser. Jamia has not held students’ union elections since 2005. Satheesan urges Centre to engage with Gen Z, says youth are ‘depressed’ Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has urged the Centre to engage with Gen Z and restore young people’s hope, saying they are worried about changing job opportunities, rising unemployment and a lack of faith in the education system. Speaking at Express Adda in New Delhi on Friday, he described youth-led protests as an organic response to their concerns and dismissed allegations of a “foreign hand” behind them. Satheesan also said anti-incumbency was building against the BJP-led Centre, adding that the Congress must convert the sentiment into votes. . HELP IS A CALL AWAY Mental health helpline numbers AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24x7 Languages: English, Hindi Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am - 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24x7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm - 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24x7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. These lines are staffed by trained volunteers or professionals and calls are typically confidential. . Live Updates Oct 25, 2026 09:13 AM IST Fire guts shanties in Delhi’s Rani Garden, no casualties reported A fire broke out in shanties in Delhi’s Rani Garden, under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony police station, on Sunday, gutting several hutments and household belongings. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials said. A fire officer said firefighting teams brought the blaze under control within half an hour, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. An affected resident said the family was asleep when the fire broke out and lost all its belongings, but all family members, including the children, were safe. Separately, firefighting and cooling operations continued at a factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri Industrial Area after a blaze broke out on Friday night, affecting three factories. More than 35 fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was reported to be under control by 8 am on Saturday, though cooling operations continued. - With ANI Inputs Oct 25, 2026 08:23 AM IST Karnataka woman, 8-year-old daughter die after alleged suicide attempt over loan repayment pressure A42-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died on Saturday after allegedly consuming poison along with her two other children in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, police said. The woman, identified as Savita, and her elder daughter, Nivedita alias Gadigevva, died while undergoing treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Hubballi. Her other daughters, aged six and nine, remain under treatment. The incident was reported from Karadigudda village. According to preliminary information, Savita had borrowed money from several self-help groups, mortgaged agricultural land for Rs 3 lakh and taken private loans worth another Rs 2 lakh. Police said she allegedly administered poison to her three children before consuming it herself, unable to bear pressure from lenders over repayment. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. – With PTI Inputs Oct 25, 2026 08:21 AM IST Nanded Railway Police solve two train theft cases, recover valuables worth Rs 10 lakh The Nanded Railway Police have solved two train theft cases and arrested a 20-year-old man, recovering stolen jewellery, a mobile phone and cash worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The accused, Ramesh Krishna Solanke, a resident of Vasmat in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, was arrested based on technical and other evidence. In the first case, a Hyderabad resident lost two gold chains worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 6,000 in cash while travelling on the Ajanta Express on October 1. In the second, a gold mangalsutra valued at Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from a woman travelling on the Marathwada Express near Manwath Road station on July 3. Police said Solanke allegedly confessed to involvement in both thefts during questioning. Further investigation is underway. – With PTI Inputs Oct 25, 2026 08:19 AM IST UP conducts special voter registration drive to include eligible voters in electoral rolls Uttar Pradesh conducted a special voter registration drive at polling stations across the state on Saturday to include eligible citizens missing from electoral rolls and facilitate first-time registration for young voters, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said. Form-6 was used to enrol eligible citizens, with a focus on women and youth. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa visited polling stations in Lucknow to review arrangements, while election officials across districts supervised the exercise. Rinwa said the campaign aimed to ensure electoral rolls were accurate, up to date and free of errors, with no eligible voter left out. – With PTI Inputs Oct 25, 2026 08:18 AM IST Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police preparedness for protests, law and order Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed Delhi Police’s preparedness to handle protests, large gatherings and other law-and-order challenges at a meeting with senior officers and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters lasted over three hours and focused on crowd management, intelligence gathering, coordination among police units and preventing demonstrations from escalating into violence, sources said. The review comes amid protests over the NEET controversy and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Officers also discussed the police response to recent demonstrations, women’s safety, drug trafficking, organised crime, extortion networks and the use of artificial intelligence to ease traffic congestion. The meeting also examined the impact of protests and traffic restrictions on businesses in the capital. – With PTI Inputs Oct 25, 2026 08:16 AM IST Manipur to form committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace: CM Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday announced plans to form a committee representing all 36 communities in the state to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development. He said the proposal followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether such a body existed to bring all communities together. Speaking at an event to felicitate hill chiefs of different tribes in Imphal, the chief minister said all communities had contributed to safeguarding Manipur’s land, identity and heritage. He expressed hope that the Mera Hou Chongba Festival 2026 would strengthen brotherhood and help restore peace. He also described the newly inaugurated Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House as a symbol of brotherhood between the hill areas and the valley. - With PTI Inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd