India News Live Updates, 24 September 2026: Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed as car rams into parked truck

Four people, including the daughter of a Jharkhand minister, were killed after their car rammed into a parked truck in Jamshedpur, police said.

Four people, including the daughter of a Jharkhand minister, were killed after their car rammed into a parked truck in Jamshedpur, police said.

97 Goa voters remain missing from electoral roll despite EROs clearing their names

A case involving 97 voters in Goa has highlighted concerns over the centralisation of electoral roll decisions. The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the ECI under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including the addition and deletion of voter names. On February 17, four days before Goa’s final electoral roll was due to be published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the state’s Chief Electoral Officer sent the ECI a list of 97 voters whose cases had been heard and cleared by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) under a process laid down by the Supreme Court. The CEO said earlier decisions to delete their names “have to be reversed”.

Story continues below this ad Accused in Delhi teen gangrape was former police informer: Probe The investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park in Southeast Delhi has found that one of the three accused, Asif, 34, had earlier worked as a police informer in the district, sources told The Indian Express. Police identified Asif, a vegetable vendor, from the teenager’s description. He had previously been detained over allegations of eve-teasing but was released as no complaint was filed. DCP (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said police personnel had details of local offenders, including Asif. Police later traced Asif through technical surveillance and local intelligence after finding his phone switched off. All three accused were arrested by Tuesday morning, hours after the alleged assault on Monday night. Asif was shot in the leg during the arrest after police said he opened fire at them. Tata Trusts says Chandrasekaran family’s TVS tie-up was not disclosed Tata Trusts said the business arrangement between the family of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and TVS Motor Company was not disclosed to its trustees by Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Sons director and Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor. The Trusts also indicated that the Tata Sons board may not have been informed about the arrangement involving Hanno One Warehousing/Hanno Infra and TVS Motor. However, it said it could not definitively comment as the Trusts do not have independent access to the board’s proceedings. Tata Trusts said it would evaluate the matter and “act appropriately” if the allegations are proven to be true. Live Updates Sep 24, 2026 09:56 AM IST Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed in Jamshedpur crash Four people, including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur, police said. The accident occurred on Marine Drive Road in the Sonari police station area in the early hours of Thursday. Police said at least four people died in the crash. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths and expressed his condolences to Dipika Pandey Singh and the bereaved families. He described the loss of a child as “beyond words and unbearable” for any parent and family. Sep 24, 2026 09:51 AM IST Rahul Gandhi assures Sahil Wakode’s parents of support in fight for justice Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode that he was with them in their fight to seek justice, Congress sources said. Sep 24, 2026 09:40 AM IST Rahul Gandhi speaks to parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and assured them of all possible assistance, party sources said. Sep 24, 2026 09:38 AM IST PM Modi virtually interacts with Seva Sankalp Yatra participants Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. The yatra is being taken from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

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