India News Live Updates, 24 October 2026: FIR lodged after posters surface inside Delhi Metro questioning government performance

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government’s performance were found inside a train on the Airport Express Line. The black-and-white posters listed nine claims about changes in the country and carried phrases such as “Voting Protest” and “Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone”, along with a QR code inviting people to join an online group. The posters were found by a train operator on October 20 and handed over to police. The Special Cell is also involved in the investigation to identify those responsible.
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An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Bhau in August 2023, and he is accused of running an extortion syndicate operating across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab from Portugal, with the help of associates. The 23-year-old, who hails from Rohtak in Haryana, faces over 30 criminal cases, including at least 16 involving murder and attempted murder, according to an NIA source. Faridpuria is allegedly associated with Punjab’s Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Ashoke Sen becomes first Indian to win Oskar Klein medal
Noted Indian physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the prestigious Oskar Klein medal, becoming the first Indian to receive the honour, which has been awarded annually since 1988 by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Sen, a professor at the Bengaluru-based International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, is known for his pioneering work on string theory, S-duality, black hole entropy and string field theory. He has previously received the Dirac medal and the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics.
Karnataka SIR: Form 7 submissions jump to 2.28 lakh in a month
The Election Commission received 2.28 lakh Form 7 applications in Karnataka between June 16 and October 22, up from 58,475 on September 23, amid allegations of bulk submissions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The ruling Congress has accused the BJP of misusing the forms to file bulk objections, a charge the BJP denies. More than 10 FIRs have been registered over the issue. The final electoral roll is scheduled for release on October 27.