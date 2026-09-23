India News Live Updates, 23 September 2026: TMC alleges attack on IT wing chief by BJP ‘goons’, slams assault on Humayun Kabir

The vandalised car of TMC IT cell head Upasana after the alleged attack in Kolkata. (Image: X/ All India Trinamool Congress)

The Trinamool Congress alleged that its IT cell head Upasana’s home was attacked and her car vandalised by BJP workers in Kolkata. The party also claimed that workers in Wards 78 and 109 were targeted.

In a post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien shared four pictures from the incident and alleged that they showed “the brutalities unleashed on our party colleagues by intoxicated BJP thugs”. He claimed that Upasana was “beaten/molested” and that former MLA and senior police officer Humayun was wounded. The TMC IT cell also alleged in a separate post that Upasana’s home was attacked and her car vandalised by “BJP4Bengal goons”, adding: “We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd