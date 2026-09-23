India News Live Updates, 23 September 2026: TMC alleges attack on IT wing chief by BJP ‘goons’, slams assault on Humayun Kabir

The vandalised car of TMC IT cell head Upasana after the alleged attack in Kolkata. (Image: X/ All India Trinamool Congress)
The Trinamool Congress alleged that its IT cell head Upasana’s home was attacked and her car vandalised by BJP workers in Kolkata. The party also claimed that workers in Wards 78 and 109 were targeted.
In a post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien shared four pictures from the incident and alleged that they showed “the brutalities unleashed on our party colleagues by intoxicated BJP thugs”. He claimed that Upasana was “beaten/molested” and that former MLA and senior police officer Humayun was wounded. The TMC IT cell also alleged in a separate post that Upasana’s home was attacked and her car vandalised by “BJP4Bengal goons”, adding: “We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated.”
Story continues below this ad
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
Express exclusive: Election Commissioners objected 14 times in 10 months to ‘illegal, unauthorised’ poll panel moves
An Indian Express investigation has found that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised 14 on-record objections over 10 months to steps taken by ECI chief Gyanesh Kumar — flagging moves they described as “unauthorised” and “illegal,” including changes to Form 6 for new voters, additions and deletions in electoral rolls, and concerns about centralisation of voter software systems. The commissioners specifically objected to the Form 6 change that asked new voters to provide details of their parents under the SIR exercise. An analysis of what the rift reveals about the conduct of the ECI raises deeper questions about institutional independence ahead of upcoming state elections.
Trump at UN: ‘Drive Iran into hell’ — but hints at deal after midterms
Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that the US would “drive Iran into hell” if the conflict continues, while simultaneously suggesting he believed a deal with Tehran was possible — and that it might come after the November midterm elections, a framing that has drawn attention for making a potential diplomatic resolution contingent on domestic US political timing.
Supreme Court: No one can be penalised for not singing Vande Mataram
The Supreme Court has ruled that no individual can be penalised for choosing not to sing Vande Mataram — a significant constitutional clarification that came in the course of a hearing involving Carnatic singer TM Krishna, and that reinforces the line between patriotic expression and compelled speech.
IIT Bombay suicide: Parents regret telling Sahil to ‘ignore casteist remarks’
The parents of Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide at IIT Bombay, have said they regret advising their son to ignore the casteist remarks he faced on campus — a confession of helplessness that has deepened the grief around a case that has put institutional discrimination at India’s elite engineering colleges back in the centre of public debate.
CPM’s Kerala reset complicated by probe into Pinarayi Vijayan
The CPI(M)’s attempt to reset its Kerala operation ahead of the 2026 assembly polls has been complicated by a money laundering investigation into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — a probe that has constrained the party’s ability to project a clean break from the controversies of its current term.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd