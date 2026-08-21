India News Live Updates, 21 August 2026: 8 injured after crane collapses during MHADA demolition drive in Mumbai

The accident occurred while a crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the operation. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)

Eight people were injured after a crane collapsed in Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai’s Kurla on Friday, officials said. According to the Junior Engineer of L Ward who was present at the site, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority was preparing to carry out an eviction and demolition drive in the area. The accident took place while the crane was being mounted with the help of a Poclain machine. Six injured persons were admitted to Sion Hospital, while two others were taken to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Information about their condition is still awaited.

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Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shifted to Islamabad hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad from jail early on Friday for a medical examination, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. This came after a long-standing demand from Khan’s supporters, who have raised concerns about his deteriorating health during his three years in prison. Later, news agency Reuters, citing a television channel, reported that he had been taken back to prison from the hospital. However, there has been no official confirmation of his return to prison.

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