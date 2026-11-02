India News Live Updates, 2 November 2026: Sensex jumps over 1,000 points; Reliance Industries shares surge by over 6%

Sensex up by over 1000 points. (File Photo)

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday, tracking a sharp rally in Reliance Industries after its quarterly earnings, lower crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and gains in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 764.72 points to 75,216.80, while the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 201.40 points to 23,255.90.

Reliance Industries shares rose over 6% after the company reported a record quarterly profit of Rs 29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8% year-on-year. NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Maruti and SBI were among the other gainers, while Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Infosys traded lower. Brent crude fell 3% to USD 110 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 3,598.54 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. Mathura murder case accused injured in police encounter A prime accused, identified as Vikas alias Vishal, in the October 28 murder of Rohtas in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura was injured in a police encounter on the Pali Khera-Maholi road on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Vikas alias Vishal, opened fire at a police team after attempting to flee during a search operation. He was injured in retaliatory firing and taken to hospital. Police recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol, two spent cartridges and a motorcycle from his possession. Further legal proceedings are underway. Delhi HC to hear Sourav Ganguly, National Herald cases on Monday The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s lawsuit alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie Doosra on Monday. The court will also hear the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case. Cyclone Murasu to cross Andhra coast near Ongole by Tuesday morning Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between Monday midnight and the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm, currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to weaken after landfall as it moves inland. The IMD has warned of very rough to phenomenal sea conditions and advised suspension of fishing activities in the affected areas. Delhi, Noida AQI crosses 300 as air quality slips into ‘very poor’ category Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with the AQI rising to 310 from 277 a day earlier, despite stricter GRAP restrictions. Neighbouring Noida also recorded an AQI of 311, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram reported 278 and 230, respectively, falling in the ‘poor’ category. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 116, categorised as ‘moderate’. The deterioration comes days after rainfall brought Delhi’s AQI down to 60 on October 30, its cleanest October air in four years. Live Updates

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