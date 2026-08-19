India News Live Updates, 19 August 2026: ED raids Jauhar Trust, university linked to Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Source: File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched premises linked to SP leader Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and university in Uttar Pradesh to trace alleged proceeds of crime and collect financial records and digital evidence related to the alleged diversion of government funds. The trust, headed by Khan, runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in Rampur.

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Bengal Hotel Fire

Nine people, including a child, were killed and six others injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey hotel on Free School Street in central Kolkata around 2 am on Wednesday. Most of the guests were asleep when the blaze broke out and smoke quickly engulfed the building. Firefighters, who rushed to the spot from the nearby state Fire Services headquarters, used ladders to break open windows and rescue guests. Nine people were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Police are working to establish the identities of the deceased.

Story continues below this ad Lucknow Sawan fair accident A Ferris wheel accident at a Sawan fair in Lucknow left two girls, aged 16 and 14, injured on Tuesday evening, police said. The girls had come to the fair with their friends and were sitting beneath the ride when a rod fell from above and struck them. Live Updates

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