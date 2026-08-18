India News Live Updates, 18 August 2026: 8 labourers killed in Madhya Pradesh road accident

A mangled truck lies on the road after colliding with a passenger vehicle near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway, in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, early Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured early Tuesday after the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district which is about 75 km northeast of Gwalior, police said. The accident occurred around 1 am near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway. The labourers, from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, were returning home after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior. Police said the driver lost control while trying to avoid cattle on the highway, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane and hit the truck.

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Jharkhand Protest Update

On the 16th day of his hunger strike, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato ended his fast at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Monday night. This came hours after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL. The student leader broke his fast in the presence of state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, bringing an end to his 16-day hunger strike. The student-led protest has continued for 23 days.

Story continues below this ad Government sent one social media blocking order per minute from March to July The government issued social media blocking orders at the rate of one per minute between March and July, with over half directed at Instagram — the primary platform used by protesters during the CJP-led demonstrations. Data from the Sahyog portal reveals a dramatic acceleration from a daily average of six takedowns between October 2024 and 2025, pointing to a significant expansion of the government’s digital content removal apparatus during the protest period. Supreme Court list today The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions alleging police excesses against students protesting over the NEET paper leak. The court will also hear pleas filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Shiv Sena and allot it the party name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Delhi’s draft electoral roll could delete a third of names in SIR Delhi’s draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision process could see up to a third of names deleted — a figure that has alarmed opposition parties and civil society groups who say the scale of the exercise raises serious questions about electoral integrity in the capital ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched assembly poll. Live Updates Aug 18, 2026 09:18 AM IST 8 labourers killed in Madhya Pradesh road accident Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured early Tuesday after the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in collided with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district which is about 75 km northeast of Gwalior, police said. The accident occurred around 1 am near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway. The labourers, from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, were returning home after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior. Police said the driver lost control while trying to avoid cattle on the highway, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane and hit the truck. Five labourers died at the spot and three succumbed while being taken to hospital. The injured were taken to Gohad hospital, with those in serious condition referred to Gwalior. STORY | 8 labourers killed, over 30 injured as pick-up vehicle collides with truck in MP's Bhind



Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured after their pick-up vehicle collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.… https://t.co/fSQbO9zJDp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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