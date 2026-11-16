India News Live Updates, 16 November 2026: BJP leaders join Chhath celebrations, AAP flags Yamuna foam

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival celebrations, at Yamuna riverbanks in New Delhi; Devotees gather along the banks of River Yamuna, polluted with toxic foam, in Noida, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photos: @gupta_rekha/X; PTI)

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders joined devotees in Chhath Puja celebrations, the festival’s final day, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his hometown of Khatima, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at ITO Ghat, BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Patna, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Yamunanagar, MPs Manoj Tiwari at Delhi’s Sonia Vihar Ghat and Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath temple, Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to clean the Yamuna, alleging that devotees were forced to perform rituals in polluted water despite claims that the river had been cleaned. In posts on X, AAP accused BJP leaders of misleading the public and held Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responsible, saying devotees celebrating Chhath in the “toxic” Yamuna were bearing the consequences of the government’s failure to clean the river.

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Woman found dead in Vrindavan hotel; note recovered

A 24-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was found hanging in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan on Sunday in an alleged suicide, police said. Parvati, a resident of Raipur district, had checked into Hotel Sri Radha Nikunj on Friday. Her father alerted the hotel reception after failing to contact her, following which an employee found her dead in the room. Police recovered a suicide note in which she allegedly accused a Raipur resident, identified as Ashish Ojha, of deceiving her. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is underway.

Story continues below this ad UP man arrested for allegedly killing brother over land dispute A man allegedly strangled his elder brother over an eight-bigha farmland dispute and burnt his body using petrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, police said. The accused, Narendra, allegedly conspired with three others to kill Harendra (55), who had been missing since September 17. Police said Harendra was strangled with his scarf inside his car near Raj Palace on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, after which his body was taken to a cremation ground in Ramala and burnt. Narendra and another accused, Raj Ujjwal, were arrested on Sunday, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. Police have also recovered the deceased’s car and related documents. Jammu Police arrest 14 in alleged exam cheating racket Jammu Police have arrested 14 people for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistant examination, officials said. The suspects were apprehended near various examination centres before the test began, with police seizing electronic devices, including wireless radio sets, allegedly intended to transmit answers to selected candidates inside examination halls. Three FIRs have been registered at Domana police station, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the alleged conspiracy, identify beneficiaries and trace the source of the equipment. PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Philippines, Quad meet likely Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, the capital of Philippines on November 16-17 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, with maritime security, trade and economic cooperation high on the agenda. A Quad leaders’ summit involving US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also being planned on the sidelines. The visit will focus on strengthening India-ASEAN ties in maritime security, connectivity, trade, investment and development cooperation. . 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Live Updates Nov 16, 2026 09:32 AM IST Chhath celebrations across north India amid AAP-BJP row over Yamuna pollution Chief ministers and political leaders joined devotees in Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday, the festival's final day, as a political row erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over pollution in the Yamuna. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined devotees at Chhath Ghat in Gram 22 Pul Khiladi in his hometown of Khatima to offer Usha Arghya to the rising sun. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed rituals at ITO Ghat, while BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered arghya alongside his wife, Deepmala, in Patna. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the state-level Chhath Mahotsav in Yamunanagar on Sunday. Meanwhile, AAP accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to clean the Yamuna, alleging that devotees were forced to perform rituals in polluted water despite claims that the river had been cleaned. In posts on X, AAP accused BJP leaders of misleading the public and held Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responsible, alleging that devotees celebrating Chhath in the "toxic" Yamuna were bearing the consequences of the government's failure to clean the river. यमुना को साफ़ करने के नाम पर सिर्फ़ झूठ परोसा गया। आज जहरीली यमुना में छठ मनाने को मजबूर श्रद्धालु बीजेपी की नाकामी भुगत रहे हैं। https://t.co/FXwAX6GUNl — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2026 #watch | Delhi: After offering 'usha arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's wife Surabhi Tiwari sings a Chhath Puja song. https://t.co/ZjirNtlOXi — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 #watch | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at ITO Ghat on the final day of the festival. https://t.co/5bGZmXVQup — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 #watch | Patna, Bihar: BJP National President Nitin Nabin performs Chhath Puja rituals and offers 'arghya' to the rising Sun alongside his wife Deepmala on the final day of the festival. https://t.co/djHavmLdEK — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 09:28 AM IST Supreme Court to hear pleas on Supertech homebuyers, airfares and other key matters today The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear several important matters on Monday, November 16, including pleas by homebuyers seeking relief over delayed possession of flats by embattled real estate developer Supertech. Other matters listed before the court include: A suo motu case on setting up special designated courts for the speedy disposal of cases involving heinous offences. A suo motu case concerning objectionable remarks made by different high courts in orders relating to victims of sexual assault. A suo motu case on the proposed relocation of a 135-year-old library from Shastri Bhawan under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. A plea seeking guidelines for the regulation of airfares in the country. - PTI Nov 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST UP: Man allegedly strangles elder brother, burns body over land dispute in Baghpat A man allegedly strangled his elder brother and burnt his body using petrol to grab his eight-bigha farmland in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Narendra, allegedly conspired with three others to kill Harendra (55). Police arrested Narendra and another accused, Raj Ujjwal, on Sunday, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. Additional SP Praveen Singh Chauhan said the case came to light after Narendra filed a missing person complaint on September 21, claiming that his brother had been missing since September 17. The investigation revealed that Narendra allegedly wanted to transfer Harendra's agricultural land in his name. Police said Harendra was strangled with his own scarf inside his car near Raj Palace on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway on September 17. The accused allegedly took his body to a cremation ground in Ramala at night and burnt it after pouring petrol on it. The police have recovered the deceased's car and related documents. Further investigation is underway, including efforts to establish the role of the other accused. – With PTI Inputs Nov 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST 24-year-old woman found dead in Vrindavan hotel room; suicide note recovered A 24-year-old woman was found hanging in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Sunday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The woman, identified as Parvati, a resident of Raipur district in Chhattisgarh, had checked into Hotel Sri Radha Nikunj in the Keshavdham area on Friday and was scheduled to check out on Monday. Her father alerted the hotel reception after failing to contact her. A hotel employee went to check her room and found her hanging, Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the note, Parvati accused a man identified as Ashish Ojha, also a resident of Raipur, of deceiving her. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said. – With PTI Inputs Nov 16, 2026 09:26 AM IST Jammu police bust alleged exam cheating racket, arrest 14 ahead of Finance Assistant test Jammu Police on Sunday arrested 14 people for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistant examination, an official said. Acting on intelligence inputs, police teams apprehended the suspected facilitators from locations near various examination centres before the test began. Electronic equipment, including wireless radio sets allegedly intended to transmit answers to candidates inside examination halls, was seized. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had devised a mechanism to send answers to selected candidates using electronic communication technology, a police spokesperson said. Three FIRs have been registered at Domana police station, and a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the alleged network, identify the roles of the suspects and beneficiaries, and trace the source of the seized devices. Police said further involvement of other individuals is also being examined. - With PTI Inputs

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