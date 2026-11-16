India News Live Updates, 16 November 2026: BJP leaders join Chhath celebrations, AAP flags Yamuna foam

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival celebrations, at Yamuna riverbanks in New Delhi; Devotees gather along the banks of River Yamuna, polluted with toxic foam, in Noida, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photos: @gupta_rekha/X; PTI)
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders joined devotees in Chhath Puja celebrations, the festival’s final day, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his hometown of Khatima, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at ITO Ghat, BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Patna, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Yamunanagar, MPs Manoj Tiwari at Delhi’s Sonia Vihar Ghat and Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath temple, Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to clean the Yamuna, alleging that devotees were forced to perform rituals in polluted water despite claims that the river had been cleaned. In posts on X, AAP accused BJP leaders of misleading the public and held Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responsible, saying devotees celebrating Chhath in the “toxic” Yamuna were bearing the consequences of the government’s failure to clean the river.
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Woman found dead in Vrindavan hotel; note recovered
A 24-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was found hanging in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan on Sunday in an alleged suicide, police said. Parvati, a resident of Raipur district, had checked into Hotel Sri Radha Nikunj on Friday. Her father alerted the hotel reception after failing to contact her, following which an employee found her dead in the room. Police recovered a suicide note in which she allegedly accused a Raipur resident, identified as Ashish Ojha, of deceiving her. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is underway.
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UP man arrested for allegedly killing brother over land dispute
A man allegedly strangled his elder brother over an eight-bigha farmland dispute and burnt his body using petrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, police said. The accused, Narendra, allegedly conspired with three others to kill Harendra (55), who had been missing since September 17. Police said Harendra was strangled with his scarf inside his car near Raj Palace on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, after which his body was taken to a cremation ground in Ramala and burnt. Narendra and another accused, Raj Ujjwal, were arrested on Sunday, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. Police have also recovered the deceased’s car and related documents.
Jammu Police arrest 14 in alleged exam cheating racket
Jammu Police have arrested 14 people for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistant examination, officials said. The suspects were apprehended near various examination centres before the test began, with police seizing electronic devices, including wireless radio sets, allegedly intended to transmit answers to selected candidates inside examination halls. Three FIRs have been registered at Domana police station, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the alleged conspiracy, identify beneficiaries and trace the source of the equipment.
PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Philippines, Quad meet likely
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, the capital of Philippines on November 16-17 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, with maritime security, trade and economic cooperation high on the agenda. A Quad leaders’ summit involving US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also being planned on the sidelines. The visit will focus on strengthening India-ASEAN ties in maritime security, connectivity, trade, investment and development cooperation.
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