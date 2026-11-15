India News Live Updates, 15 November 2026: Pune poll officials file complaint over attempt to shift 40 voters

NCP (SP) leader Ajit Gavhane claimed that several affected voters discovered the changes only when they reached polling booths during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. (File Photo)

Election authorities in Pune have filed a police complaint alleging that 40 voters were moved out of the Bhosari assembly constituency through online Form 8 applications submitted using four mobile numbers in October 2024, PTI reported. The applications were allegedly filed by third parties without the voters’ consent. Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons, and the 40 voters’ names have been restored to the constituency’s electoral roll. The action follows a complaint by NCP (SP) leader Ajit Gavhane, who alleged that around 15,000 voters had been fraudulently deleted or shifted, including a majority of Muslims. These wider claims have not been established by the authorities’ complaint.

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Story continues below this ad Mumbai ATS arrests 20-year-old over suspected terror links The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 20-year-old man, Yash Singh, from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about sensitive locations, including the Chabad House Jewish community centre in Colaba, with suspected international criminal groups through Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram. Officials said group members using foreign phone numbers had tasked him with surveying the site. Singh was later handed over to Kerala Police after investigators found links to an accused in a case registered by Thrissur police in connection with synagogue arson. Mumbai man arrested with pistols, suspected link to Tiger Shroff firing Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Thane-based driver Ganesh Landge for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges without a valid licence. Police suspect he may be linked to the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car, noting that the accused had discussed the incident before their arrests. Landge was apprehended after police intercepted a group of four men near Agripada, while three others escaped. A court remanded him in police custody until November 16 as investigators probe the suspected connection. Live Updates Nov 15, 2026 09:25 AM IST Pune poll officials file police complaint over attempt to shift 40 voters from Bhosari constituency Election authorities in Pune have filed a police complaint alleging that 40 applications were submitted using four mobile numbers in October 2024 to shift voters out of the Bhosari assembly constituency without their consent. Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Authorities said the 40 voters' names have since been restored to the constituency's electoral roll. The case follows a November 2025 complaint by NCP (SP) leader Ajit Gavhane, who alleged that around 15,000 voters had been fraudulently deleted or shifted from Bhosari. He claimed that several affected voters discovered the changes only when they reached polling booths during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Gavhane alleged that most of those affected were Muslims and demanded a wider investigation. His associate Sarang Kamtekar criticised the registration of a non-cognisable offence, calling for a formal FIR and a broader probe. - With PTI Inputs

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