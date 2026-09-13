India News Live Updates, 13 September 2026: Tibetan nationals protesting over Xi Jinping’s visit detained in Delhi

Tibetan nationals were detained near Pragati Maidan during Xi Jinping’s Delhi visit. (Representative image)

At least five Tibetan nationals were detained near Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Friday morning after they allegedly gathered to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the national capital. Xi is in Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. Police sources said the protesters were detained after gathering near the venue.

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BRICS Delhi declaration avoids Ukraine, takes aim at tariffs and sanctions

The BRICS declaration adopted in Delhi avoids any mention of the Ukraine war, Russia’s invasion or related sanctions, unlike the 2025 Rio declaration. The document instead focuses heavily on trade, tariffs, health, AI and other areas of cooperation. It condemns unilateral sanctions and rising tariffs, while also opposing carbon border adjustment measures. The declaration backs India and Brazil’s aspirations for a greater role at the UN Security Council and condemns the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Story continues below this ad The document also addresses the Gaza conflict, opposes forced displacement of Palestinians and calls for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon under agreed terms. The grouping condemned the Pahalgam attack, opposed trade restrictions and called for dialogue to ease tensions in West Asia. Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse survivor key police witness against PG operators Nitish Chib, a 19-year-old tenant at the Satya Niketan PG, is a key witness Delhi Police is relying on to frame charges against the property’s operators, The Indian Express reported. The PG was run by ‘Hostel Days’ from building 14 and operated by Sudhanshu Lovneesh and Subham Tyagi. Both were arrested after the collapse on Sunday. Chib was among those rescued from the debris. Five of his fellow tenants were among the seven people killed in the collapse. RBI rejects Tata Sons’ bid to remain unregistered investment company The Reserve Bank of India has rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration and remain an unregistered Core Investment Company, dealing a setback to the Tata group. The RBI has directed Tata Sons to take steps to comply with all applicable guidelines for NBFCs in the Upper Layer. This could require the group’s principal holding company to go public through an initial public offering and list its shares. Tata Sons had sought the RBI’s approval in March 2024 to be classified as an unregistered CIC. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had also supported keeping the company private and unlisted. Live Updates Sep 13, 2026 09:07 AM IST Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Wanted accused held after police encounter A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was arrested after a brief encounter with police early on Sunday. The tragedy had claimed 16 lives. Police said Shivanjay Rajput, who carried a ₹30,000 bounty, fired three rounds at a police team during a search operation near Kathua Nala forest area. Police retaliated, hitting him in the leg. Rajput was taken to hospital and was in stable condition. With his arrest, the number of accused held in the spurious liquor case has risen to 19. Police said Rajput was allegedly involved in brewing the liquor. A country-made pistol, cartridges, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from him.

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