India News Live Updates, 13 July 2026: Four minors feared drowned in Yamuna in Delhi; search enters second day

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct a search operation in the Yamuna after four minors were feared drowned while bathing near Hiranki village and being swept away by the river's strong current. (Source: Express Archives)

Four minors are feared to have drowned after they were swept away by the current of the Yamuna while bathing near Hiranki village in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday evening. Police said five minors had entered the river, but one managed to raise an alarm after the others were caught in the current and went missing. A joint search operation involving the NDRF, DDMA, Delhi Fire Services and local police continued for the second day on Monday. No bodies had been recovered till the latest reports, officials said.

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Balotra Scorpio-dumper truck crash

Three people were killed and five injured in Rajasthan’s Balotra in the early hours of Sunday after a high-speed Scorpio collided with a dumper truck on the intervening night of July 12 and 13.

Story continues below this ad 27 dead in Bangkok pub fire A fire tore through a pub in Bangkok, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more, in one of Thailand’s deadliest venue fires in recent years. The blaze has raised immediate questions about fire safety standards and emergency exits at crowded entertainment venues in the city. Manipur earthquake A mild earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Manipur’s Kamjong district early Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremor occurred at 6.32 am at a depth of 80 km, with its epicentre located in Kamjong district, about 31 km east-southeast of Imphal. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. 1.27 crore bedroll items stolen since 2022 An RTI investigation by The Indian Express found that between January 2022 and May 2026, at least 1.27 crore bedroll items, including bedsheets, blankets, pillows, pillow covers and towels, were stolen from Indian Railways AC coaches. Based on replies from 54 of 69 railway divisions across 16 railway zones, the data show a 56% increase in thefts from 2022 to 2025. While the losses account for only about one bedroll item per 1000 AC passengers, they have caused an estimated Rs 104.51 crore loss to bedroll contractors, with coach attendants alleging that much of the cost is deducted from their salaries. Maharashtra removes 92 lakh ‘Ladki Bahin’ beneficiaries A state-wide verification of Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has led to the removal of more than 92 lakh beneficiaries, nearly four in every 10 women enrolled under the flagship welfare scheme, according to government records reviewed by The Indian Express. The largest share of deletions, around 62 lakh, was due to beneficiaries failing to complete mandatory eKYC verification, while others were found ineligible for reasons such as exceeding the income limit, being government employees, receiving benefits under other welfare schemes, or crossing the age limit. The exercise has reduced the scheme’s beneficiary count from about 2.43 crore to over 1.5 crore, with officials estimating that those removed had collectively received around Rs 14,000 crore before payments were stopped. Live Updates

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