India News Live Updates,13 August 2026: 51 arrested during Karnataka Bandh over Cauvery water dispute

Police said the two had consumed liquor together before an argument broke out at Kumar's house.(Source: Representational/ File photo)

Tamil Nadu Police arrested Kannada Jagriti Vedike chief and around 50 others after a pro-Mekedatu protest allegedly disrupted traffic. The arrests came as Karnataka observed a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water dispute. The bandh which is led by Vatal Nagaraj and other pro-Kannada groups, is opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Security has been tightened across the district amid the bandh call.

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Delhi weather today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C on Thursday, one degree above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C. The city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI of 106 recorded at 9 am, according to CPCB data.

ChatGPT murder Story continues below this ad A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with the murder of his mother and 14-year-old brother after they were found dead at their home in Acton, Massachusetts. Police arrested the teen in Wayland on Wednesday after he allegedly fled in his mother’s car. Authorities said he faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, and alleged that investigators found internet and ChatGPT searches related to killing family members. Live Updates

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