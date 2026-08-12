India News Live Updates, 12 August 2026: Two feared dead, several trapped in Mumbai’s Kurla landslide

Teams of Mumbai fire brigade and police are at the landslide spot in Gaushiya Chawl. (Source: ANI/ Screengrab)

Two people are feared dead and others are suspected to be trapped after a landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Mumbai’s Kurla area, early Wednesday, officials said. The landslide took place near Rathod Medical at around 3.48 am after heavy rain. Rescue teams are at the spot and a search operation is underway.

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Armed men burn houses in Manipur’s Naga village

Armed men attacked Tokpa Liangmai Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday night, firing several rounds before setting fire to the houses, officials said. The attack took place around 10 pm near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village. The exact number of houses burnt is yet to be confirmed, though most of the structures were kutcha.

Story continues below this ad Jharkhand protest: Over 200 ABVP activists detained in Ranchi More than 200 ABVP activists, including three senior office-bearers, were detained in Ranchi on Tuesday while protesting the police action against students over alleged irregularities in government job exams. The protesters were stopped near the Old Assembly area while marching towards the new Assembly building and were taken away in different vehicles. ABVP said police used some force to stop the march but denied that there was a full-fledged lathi-charge. The detained activists were released after 9 pm. Live Updates Aug 12, 2026 09:28 AM IST Bengaluru garage fire damages electric bikes, nearby hospital A fire broke out at a garage in Bengaluru’s NRI Layout on Tuesday night, destroying several electric bikes and damaging a nearby private hospital. The blaze started around 9 pm and was brought under control by firefighters after a sustained operation. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed though a short circuit is suspected. Police and fire officials are investigating, says PTI. Aug 12, 2026 08:55 AM IST Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh Continuous rain in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours has caused landslides and other rain-related incidents in Shimla. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today. A landslide in Vikas Nagar caused a portion of the road to cave in, putting a nearby house at risk and raising safety concerns among residents. #watch | Himachal Pradesh: With the IMD issuing an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, continuous rain over the past 24 hours has triggered landslides and other rain-related incidents in Shimla, raising concerns among residents in vulnerable areas.



A landslide… pic.twitter.com/SOBIrDUmAI — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 12, 2026 08:50 AM IST Several trapped in Mumbai’s Kurla landslide, search operation underway Two people are feared dead and others are suspected to be trapped after a landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Mumbai’s Kurla area, early Wednesday, officials said. The landslide took place near Rathod Medical at around 3.48 am after heavy rain. Rescue teams are at the spot and a search operation is underway. Aug 12, 2026 08:46 AM IST 2 killed, 4 injured in fire at Mumbai multi-storey building A 23-year-old woman and a 2.5-year-old boy were killed, while four others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building on Baptista Road in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, on Tuesday night. The blaze was reported around 10:08 pm and was classified as a Level 2 fire eight minutes later. Fire brigade personnel rescued and evacuated several residents trapped on the 11th floor. Read Here Aug 12, 2026 08:40 AM IST Armed men burn houses in Manipur's Naga village Armed men attacked Tokpa Liangmai Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday night, firing several rounds before setting fire to the houses, officials said. The attack took place around 10 pm near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village. The exact number of houses burnt is yet to be confirmed, though most of the structures were kutcha, as per PTI reports.

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