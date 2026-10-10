India News Live Updates, 10 October 2026: Rahul Gandhi to meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, address students in Chennai

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (left) and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Saturday and later interact with students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event, the Congress said in a post on X. The visit comes amid the Opposition’s ongoing campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over its allegations of irregularities in voter rolls, and call for protest on Saturday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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CJP Protest Live Updates | Delhi Police says protest could lead to ‘serious law and order issue’; 50 detained near Connaught Place

Assam student found dead near railway track in AP, SIT probes case

An Andhra Pradesh Police SIT is investigating the death of Assamese student Himsri Boro, whose body was found on October 7 near a railway track in Srikakulam district. Boro, who was studying BBA in Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with a 10-member dance group and was trying to return to Assam when she boarded the late-running Vivek Express alone in the early hours of October 7. She later called a friend alleging misbehaviour by some boys before the call was disconnected. Police said a passenger later claimed she had fallen from the moving train, while her luggage was recovered from the S2 coach. A postmortem has been conducted and clues, forensic, dog and drone teams are assisting the probe.

Story continues below this ad 1,000 detained overnight in Delhi ahead of CJP protest against CEC At least 1,000 people were detained overnight in Delhi ahead of Saturday’s protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-All India Students’ Association demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. As of 12:30 am Saturday, around 250 detainees were from South-East Delhi, particularly Shaheen Bagh, while more than 100 were from Shahdara and East Delhi. Police said the detentions were preventive, targeting people identified as having a history of mobilising protesters. More than 30,000 personnel have been deployed across the capital, with border areas heavily guarded and 13 detention centres earmarked. ‘She did not deny’: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition meets President over EC After a nearly hour-long meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said she “did not deny” the Opposition’s allegations of “vote chori” and irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. Gandhi said the President asked the Opposition to provide proof, while he maintained that the alleged irregularities were already known. The meeting came after three days of INDIA bloc protests in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, including sit-ins at Akashvani Bhavan and Raj Ghat. Kolkata model held for extortion as police probe 11 ‘false’ complaints A 31-year-old Kolkata model and television actor has been arrested in an alleged extortion case after police identified 11 rape and sexual harassment complaints she had filed against around 14 people since 2024. Police said two extortion cases have been registered against her by people who alleged they were targeted through such complaints. She was arrested on September 18 after a dentist’s wife filed an extortion complaint and was sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected on October 6. Police said five of the 11 complaints were filed in 2026 and are investigating the circumstances behind them. Live Updates Oct 10, 2026 09:00 AM IST Section 163 of BNSS imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till October 20 ahead of festivals, protests The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the district from October 10 to 20, citing upcoming festivals, examinations and the possibility of protests by farmer unions and political groups. The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people in public places without permission, unauthorised processions and public religious gatherings without clearance. It also bans loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, unauthorised drone flights, carrying weapons in public, celebratory firing and the sale and use of Chinese manjha. Gatherings within 200 metres of examination centres are restricted, while authorities have warned against spreading rumours or inflammatory content on social media. Violations are punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). - With ANI Inputs Oct 10, 2026 08:59 AM IST Assam student found dead near railway track in Andhra Pradesh; police form SIT Andhra Pradesh Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of an Assamese student whose body was found near a railway track in Srikakulam district on October 7. Forensic teams, dog squads and drones have also been deployed to examine the crime scene and search for clues. Himsri Boro, who was pursuing a BBA in Guwahati, had arrived in Visakhapatnam with a dance group in August. She was attempting to return to Assam on October 7 after missing her scheduled train when she boarded the Vivek Express. According to the police, she later called a college friend complaining of misbehaviour by some boys, and the call got disconnected. Railway police searched the train but could not locate her. A co-passenger later claimed she had fallen from the moving train. The investigation is ongoing. - With PTI Inputs Oct 10, 2026 08:58 AM IST Rahul Gandhi to meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, interact with students in Chennai Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Saturday, the Congress said. Gandhi will later interact with students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event, according to a post by the Congress on X. LoP Shri @RahulGandhi will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri C. Joseph Vijay, and later in the day will interact with students at Chhatron Ki Goonj event. 📍 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Stay tuned to our social media handles for live updates. 📺 https://t.co/4FNYw0bThi 📺 https://t.co/GKr26kTQfy 📺 https://t.co/g6qHteyMwK — Congress (@INCIndia) October 10, 2026

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