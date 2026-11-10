India News Live Updates, 10 November 2026: 16-year-old boy dies in Mumbai after explosion in firecrackers shop

A boy died in Mumbai after explosion in a firecrackers chop. (Express Photo)

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a slap of shop storing firecrackers collapses after explosion in Mumbai. The incident occurred late on Monday at a shop on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad’s Malvani area.

Following an explosion of firecrackers, the shop’s slab collapsed, leading to a blaze. The incident comes after a 10-year-old boy died in Delhi’s Narela after a firecracker burst in his hand.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. Delhi AQI in ‘very poor’ category A day after alarming rise in pollution levels, Delhi on Tuesday recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 304, a marginal improvement from a day earlier. While the 24-average AQI in the capital was in ‘very poor’ category, several places in Delhi saw the pollution levels in ‘severe’ category. On Tuesday, Pusa recorded the capital’s worst Air Quality Index at 392, in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Jaffarpur at 381 and JNU at 369. Maharashtra cities see alarming pollution While Mumbai’s air quality made it to the news for poor air quality, several cities in Maharashtra have faced even worse conditions. The AQI in Pimpri Chinchwad soared past 300, while Pune’s levels were 2.5 times what they were last year. On November 9, 13 cities in the state fell into the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories. Of this year’s 10 worst-hit cities, only Nanded was ‘poor’ on the day after Diwali last year. This year, all ten cities found themselves in that category. Meanwhile, Mumbai managed to remain in the ‘moderate’ zone with an AQI of 172. Live Updates Nov 10, 2026 09:23 AM IST Sensex rises by 328 points, Nifty up by 58 points The market indices opened marginally higher on Tuesday morning, with Sensex seeing a rise of 328 points. Nifty-50 was marginally up by 0.23%. In the 30-stock market indices, 12 stocks were trading in green, including SBI, Trend, LT, and NTPC. Ultra Tech, Tata Steel and HCL Tech were among the laggards. Nov 10, 2026 09:07 AM IST Boy killed as slab of firecracker shop in Mumbai collapses after explosion A 16-year-old boy died after the slab of a shop storing firecrackers collapsed following an explosion in Mumbai's Malad area, PTI reported, citing officials on Tuesday. The incident occurred late on Monday at a shop on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad's Malvani area. Following an explosion of firecrackers, the shop's slab collapsed, leading to a blaze. The fire was confined to firecrackers, electrical wiring and installations spread over about 20 by 30 feet inside the shop and was extinguished by 10.36 pm. The boy, reported missing after the incident, was later found charred to death inside the shop.

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