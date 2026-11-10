India News Live Updates, 10 November 2026: 16-year-old boy dies in Mumbai after explosion in firecrackers shop

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a slap of shop storing firecrackers collapses after explosion in Mumbai. The incident occurred late on Monday at a shop on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad’s Malvani area.
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Delhi AQI in ‘very poor’ category
A day after alarming rise in pollution levels, Delhi on Tuesday recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 304, a marginal improvement from a day earlier.
While the 24-average AQI in the capital was in ‘very poor’ category, several places in Delhi saw the pollution levels in ‘severe’ category.
On Tuesday, Pusa recorded the capital’s worst Air Quality Index at 392, in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Jaffarpur at 381 and JNU at 369.
Maharashtra cities see alarming pollution
While Mumbai’s air quality made it to the news for poor air quality, several cities in Maharashtra have faced even worse conditions. The AQI in Pimpri Chinchwad soared past 300, while Pune’s levels were 2.5 times what they were last year. On November 9, 13 cities in the state fell into the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories. Of this year’s 10 worst-hit cities, only Nanded was ‘poor’ on the day after Diwali last year. This year, all ten cities found themselves in that category. Meanwhile, Mumbai managed to remain in the ‘moderate’ zone with an AQI of 172.