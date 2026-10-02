India News Live Update 2 October 2026: CJP pan-India protest today, curbs imposed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2, founder Abhijeet Dipke said Thursday. The group is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criminal action against him, along with a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll. CJP has also called for greater transparency in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, including participation from civil society. The Mumbai protest is the first of a series of demonstrations planned across seven cities, culminating at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar later this month.

The Delhi Police has refused permission for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police said they are expecting a large turnout and have tightened security across Central Delhi, with around 5,000 personnel from district and reserve forces, the Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary units deployed in the New Delhi area.

Story continues below this ad Multi-layer barricades have been placed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar, including Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road and Sansad Marg. The protest site has also been blocked from the Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan sides, with additional barricading near Ashoka Road.

NCERT Class 9 Textbook Includes ‘Ram Rajya’ In Governance Chapter

The new NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook describes ‘Ram Rajya’ as part of the evolutionary process of “India’s understanding of governance”. The 153-page textbook, released on Tuesday, also discusses government initiatives including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khelo Bharat Niti, National Health Policy 2017, e-governance and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.