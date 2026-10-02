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India News Live Update 2 October 2026: CJP pan-India protest today, curbs imposed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

With the demand of resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, CJP to hold its protest throughout the country

CJP abhijeet dipke protest gyanesh kumar ECCJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club in CSMT. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2, founder Abhijeet Dipke said Thursday. The group is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criminal action against him, along with a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll. CJP has also called for greater transparency in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, including participation from civil society. The Mumbai protest is the first of a series of demonstrations planned across seven cities, culminating at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar later this month.

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Delhi Police Denies Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest

The Delhi Police has refused permission for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police said they are expecting a large turnout and have tightened security across Central Delhi, with around 5,000 personnel from district and reserve forces, the Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary units deployed in the New Delhi area.

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Multi-layer barricades have been placed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar, including Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road and Sansad Marg. The protest site has also been blocked from the Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan sides, with additional barricading near Ashoka Road.

NCERT Class 9 Textbook Includes ‘Ram Rajya’ In Governance Chapter

The new NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook describes ‘Ram Rajya’ as part of the evolutionary process of “India’s understanding of governance”. The 153-page textbook, released on Tuesday, also discusses government initiatives including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khelo Bharat Niti, National Health Policy 2017, e-governance and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

 

Live Updates
Oct 2, 2026 08:44 AM IST
Delhi Metro services hit as entry, exit shut at 11 stations

Entry and exit gates at 11 Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and New Delhi, will remain closed until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, JNA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

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Oct 2, 2026 08:41 AM IST
Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar Targets Centre Over CEC Appointment, SIR

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday criticised the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the process lacked constitutional basis. Reacting to protests in Delhi and Mumbai over the SIR issue, Wadettiwar claimed that changes to the selection process removed the Leader of the Opposition from the panel and alleged that this could undermine democracy and voting rights.

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