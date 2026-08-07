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India News Live Updates, 7 August 2026 | ‘Have seen pellets, baton charge’: Neha Bora after ink attack

India News Today's Live Updates, 7 August 2026: Latest breaking news from India, Delhi, Mumbai & around the world.

AISA President Neha Bora gives a speech during protest march in Jharkhand on Friday 7 July after a man allegedly threw ink on her. (ANI Photo/Enhanced using AI)AISA President Neha Bora gives a speech during protest march in Jharkhand on Friday 7 July after a man allegedly threw ink on her. (ANI Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A man allegedly threw ink at AISA president Neha Bora during a protest march towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, police said. Speaking in Ranchi after the attack, Bora said she was “not going to be scared by the throwing of ink” as she had already faced alleged pellet-gun fire and baton charge during the student protests in Delhi. She said such actions would not deter her from continuing to raise issues concerning alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

More than 70 people including 30 children, fell ill with diarrhoea after consuming food and water at a housewarming feast in Kharida village of Odisha’s Balasore district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday in the Jaleswar police station area. While 50 seriously ill people were admitted to Jaleswar hospital, others received first aid.

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Cauvery dispute

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is defending his decision to consider direct talks with Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, while making it clear that his government has not abandoned the legal route. Vijay said it was him who proposed holding talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue hoping for a positive outcome. Responding to Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly, Vijay said he did not want to indulge in “cheap politics” and maintained that the Cauvery issue must be handled carefully. He said he is “prepared to bear insults” for the Tamil Nadu people, adding that even rival countries hold talks to resolve disputes.

Kerala ‘red’ alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning issued a red alert for seven districts in Kerala. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod are forecasting rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour accompanied by gusts of up to 50 kmph over the next three hours. Schools and universities are shut in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Floodwaters are gradually receding in parts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, though the Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions remain inundated.

Did Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto end his hunger strike?

After a video call between climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Jharkhand protesters led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, reports appeared suggesting that Mahto had ended his indefinite hunger strike over exam irregularities. But Wangchuk dismissed those claims in a video post on X, clarifying that the reports were incorrect. “Some media houses had mistakenly reported yesterday that Devendra Nath Mahato ji had broken his hunger strike after my video call. This is to clarify that he only agreed to take water and salt after my call. His hunger strike continues as before with no food for the fifth day,” Wangchuk said.

Exclusive: Government’s Rs 1-lakh-crore tech fund went to firms linked to its own selection panel

An Indian Express investigation has found that 15 of the 22 firms chosen to receive funding from the government’s Rs 1-lakh-crore deep-tech fund have links to seven members of the panel that selected them. Panel members say they disclosed their interests and recused themselves from relevant decisions, but an MP who flagged the issue says public money of this scale requires stronger guardrails. An explainer on who gets the fund and how lays out the full architecture of the scheme.

NEET paper leak: Experts relied on chits and memory, CBI finds

CBI investigators have found that the experts who leaked the NEET question paper did so by memorising questions and writing them down on chits — a low-tech method that evaded the sophisticated surveillance measures around the printing and distribution process, and that raises pointed questions about the human element in India’s exam security chain.

New IT rules: Social media firms get 2-hour deadline for sensitive content

The government has notified new IT rules giving social media platforms a two-hour window to remove content flagged as sensitive — a significantly compressed timeframe that platforms say is technically difficult to comply with at scale, and that press freedom groups say could be used to suppress legitimate speech in fast-moving news situations.

Prashant Kishor, fresh off Bihar win, stirs Mumbai waters with NCP meet

Days after his Bankipur victory, Prashant Kishor has met with Sunetra and Parth Pawar of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai — a meeting that has set off speculation about whether Kishor is building a wider political network beyond Bihar, or positioning himself as a broker between NDA-aligned and independent political forces.

Wayanad to get advanced weather radar, two years after deadly landslide

Two years after the Wayanad landslide that killed 298 people, the district is finally set to receive an advanced X-band weather radar — a piece of infrastructure whose absence was widely cited as a failure that cost lives, and whose installation now represents the most concrete institutional response to the disaster.

Live Updates
Aug 7, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Sangeetha, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has withdrawn her divorce petition before the Family Court in Chengalpattu, near Chennai. Appearing through video conference, she informed the court that she did not wish to pursue the matrimonial proceedings initiated earlier this year.

The court allowed the withdrawal after noting that the respondent's counsel had no objection. It also granted Sangeetha the liberty to file a fresh petition in the future, if required. The case has been marked as "Uncontested – Withdrawn", bringing the present proceedings to a close without any adjudication on the merits of the dispute.

(Express report by Arun Janardhanan)

Aug 7, 2026 05:55 PM IST
Om Birla asks Central Public Works Department to study adding porch at Parliament's Makar Dwar

Three years after the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a feasibility study on adding a porch at Makar Dwar, the entrance used by most Members of Parliament, according to sources.

The proposed structure is aimed at protecting MPs from adverse weather conditions. At present, MPs waiting for their vehicles outside Makar Dwar are exposed to rain during the Monsoon Session and to intense heat during the summer months. The CPWD will assess the technical feasibility of constructing the covered area.

(Express report by Damini Nath)

Aug 7, 2026 05:30 PM IST
Neha Bora says RSS member threw ink at her during Ranchi protest

AISA president Neha Bora on Friday said that a 26-year-old man, identified as Amarnath Pandey, threw ink at her during a protest march from Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi. Bora claimed that the accused was an RSS member and alleged that he chanted "Jai Shri Ram" after throwing the ink. She said protesters caught him and handed him over to the police.

Bora also appealed to political parties that had backed last month's student protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to now support the demands of students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda.

Aug 7, 2026 03:30 PM IST
'Government must be held accountable, not private agencies for paper leaks': AISA President speaks in Ranchi

Addressing protesters in Ranchi after alleged ink attack, AISA president Neha Bora demanded that examinations conducted in Jharkhand and across the country be carried out in a transparent and accountable manner by government institutions.

She said responsibility for paper leaks could not be shifted to private agencies and asserted that government authorities must be held accountable whenever such irregularities occur. Bora also demanded the removal of all private agencies facing allegations of corruption and examination-related irregularities. She added that AISA would support the students' call for protests on August 10 and continue to campaign for the protection of students' futures.

Aug 7, 2026 03:25 PM IST
AISA President Neha Bora says ink attack will not intimidate her

Responding to the ink attack during the protest march towards the Jharkhand Assembly, AISA president Neha Bora said she would not be intimidated by such incidents.

Speaking in Ranchi after the attack, Bora said she was "not going to be scared by the throwing of ink" as she had already faced alleged pellet-gun fire and baton charge during the student protests in Delhi. She said such actions would not deter her from continuing to raise issues concerning alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"Not going to be scared by throwing of ink as I faced pellet-gun fire, baton charge in Delhi protest", she said.

(PTI Inputs)

Aug 7, 2026 03:13 PM IST
Man throws ink at AISA president Neha Bora during Jharkhand protest

A man allegedly threw ink at AISA president Neha Bora during a protest march towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, police said.

-PTI

Aug 7, 2026 02:41 PM IST
Odisha community feast leaves over 70 ill

More than 70 people including 30 children, fell ill with diarrhoea after consuming food and water at a housewarming feast in Kharida village of Odisha’s Balasore district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday in the Jaleswar police station area. While 50 seriously ill people were admitted to Jaleswar hospital, others received first aid.

Aug 7, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Delhi rain intensifies, red alert for 3 hours

After issuing a red alert in the morning, the IMD has extended the warning across Delhi for another three hours as heavy rain continues in parts of the capital. Chhatarpur recorded 40 mm of rainfall, while Pushp Vihar, Ayanagar, Lodi Road, Safdarjung and Mayur Vihar received 20-30 mm each. The IMD categorises this in the moderate rainfall category.

Aug 7, 2026 01:17 PM IST
BJP disrupts Jharkhand Assembly over exam irregularities; seeks CBI probe

The Opposition party in the Jharkhand Assembly disrupted proceedings today, demanding a CBI prpbe into recruitment exam irregularities in the state under the court's supervision. BJP MLAs raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation as the session began.

Aug 7, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Violence on Patna’s NH-30 after fatal road accident

Violence erupted on Patna’s NH-30 after a man was fatally hit by a car while crossing the road. A mob blocked the highway, torched the car involved in the accident and a police vehicle, and resorted to stone pelting.

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Aug 7, 2026 12:50 PM IST
SC rejects plea over cash found at ex-judge Yashwant Varma’s home

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an FIR and a court-monitored probe into the cash found at former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma’s residence during a fire in March.

A bench said a similar petition had earlier been dismissed. The advocate who filed a petition against Varma argued that his resignation did not absolve him of potential criminal liability and said he had filed a complaint in the present case.

Aug 7, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Jharkhand exam protest: AISA leader meets students on hunger strike

AISA leader Neha Bora meets students observing a hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium over Jharkhand recruitment exam irregularities. Six demonstrators are currently on hunger strike.

The student unions announced that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session.

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Aug 7, 2026 11:52 AM IST
India, China to use diplomatic, military channels to resolve border issues

India and China held diplomatic talks in New Delhi to discuss the situation along their disputed border, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed the border situation and discussed issues such as managing the frontier, settling boundary differences and cooperation on matters that affect countries.

The MEA said they've agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels, including local commander-level meetings, to address unresolved issues and prevent misunderstandings along the LAC. India also called for an early meeting of an expert-level mechanism on trans-border rivers and sought technical details about China's upstream projects.

Aug 7, 2026 11:27 AM IST
Kerala makes DBT mandatory for welfare pensions, doorstep delivery to end

The Kerala government has decided to shift the disbursement of social security and welfare fund board pensions to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), making Aadhaar-linked bank accounts mandatory for all beneficiaries except those who are completely bedridden.

The move would end the existing system of doorstep pension delivery through cooperative banks. The government said the current system had led to delays, problems in updating records and cases of people receiving pensions more than once.

However, bedridden beneficiaries and those who are unable to use the DBT system will continue to get their pensions at home, according to the PTI reports.

Aug 7, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Delhi on red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a three-hour red alert for Delhi amid heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm of rain, while Lodi Road and Ridge received 60.4 mm and 57 mm. Rainfall in the NCR was comparatively lighter, with Ghaziabad recording 11 mm at Kamla Nehru Nagar and 8 mm at Hindon, while Gurugram received 11.5 mm.

Aug 7, 2026 11:09 AM IST
IMD issues 'red' alert for 7 districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning issued a red alert for seven districts in Kerala. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod are forecasting rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour accompanied by gusts of up to 50 kmph over the next three hours. Schools and universities are shut in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Floodwaters are gradually receding in parts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, though the Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions remain inundated. INCOIS has warned of the "Kallakkadal" swell wave phenomenon, with waves of up to 1.5 metres threatening sea incursion along the coasts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha until 11.30 am.

Aug 7, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Lookout circular issued against man accused of abetting wife’s suicide in Kannur

Police have issued a lookout circular against the husband of a 20-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in Poithumkadavu on July 28. The Valapattanam Police initially registered a case of unnatural death but later filed charges of abetment of suicide after the investigation allegedly revealed that the woman faced physical and mental harassment after her marriage. Police recovered a suicide note and examined WhatsApp messages she had sent to friends detailing her ordeal.

Police suspect the husband fled to Dubai before they could trace him. Authorities are working with central agencies to facilitate his arrest and return to India, while statements from the woman's parents have been recorded and her in-laws are likely to be questioned. (PTI)

Aug 7, 2026 10:23 AM IST
'I do not wish to indulge in cheap politics': TN CM Vijay on Cauvery dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Friday told the State Assembly that the Cauvery water dispute must be handled with caution and without political posturing, asserting that his government remains committed to pursuing a legal resolution. Quoting a late Tamil Nadu Congress leader, Vijay said the sensitive interstate issue requires careful handling and recalled that all political parties in the state have deliberated on the matter since 1969. He had considered visiting Bengaluru to address the dispute but received differing opinions. "I do not wish to indulge in cheap politics," the Chief Minister said, reiterating that there has been no change in the state's stand of resolving the Cauvery issue through legal means.

The Cauvery dispute dates back decades. Historically, Tamil Nadu utilised around 602 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of the river's yield, leaving Karnataka with about 138 TMC. The two states signed the 1924 Cauvery agreement, valid for 50 years, allowing both to expand irrigation. After the agreement lapsed in 1974, Karnataka argued that it had constrained the state's agricultural development and began constructing reservoirs, which led to prolonged dispute. Following Tamil Nadu's demand, the Union government constituted the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 1990 to adjudicate the issue.

Aug 7, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Students step up Jharkhand exam protest amid deadlock with government

The protest against irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 14th day on Friday, with six protesters continuing an indefinite hunger strike. Student unions announced a march to the state Assembly amid the ongoing session. The protesters, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, alleged that the state government has not formally invited them for talks despite Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assurance that his government is open to dialogue.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state, and comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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