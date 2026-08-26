India News Live Updates, 26 August 2026: 6 killed in bus-truck collision in Telangana’s Suryapet

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wrote on X about the road accident in Suryapet district in which a private bus collided with a container near Dwarakunta in Kodad mandal. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to ensure that those injured receive the best possible medical treatment and asked officials to take all necessary measures for their care, the Telangana CMO said.
Six people were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck near Durgapuram stage in Telangana’s Suryapet district around 5.20 am on Wednesday. The bus carrying 43 passengers was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
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Six people were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck near Durgapuram stage in Telangana’s Suryapet district around 5.20 am on Wednesday. The bus carrying 43 passengers was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.