India News Live Updates, 26 August 2026: 6 killed in bus-truck collision in Telangana’s Suryapet

Aug 26, 2026 07:57 AM IST

6 killed in bus-truck collision in Telangana’s Suryapet

Six people were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck near Durgapuram stage in Telangana’s Suryapet district around 5.20 am on Wednesday. The bus carrying 43 passengers was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.