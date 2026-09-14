India News Live, 14 September 2026: Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants’ protest gets CJP backing

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke, who met the family of an MPSC aspirant who died by suicide, allegedly due to debt. (Image AI enhanced: X/ PTI)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday said its founder Abhijeet Dipke and party members would join protests by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in online examinations. The announcement came after a group of MPSC aspirants met Dipke at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The CJP said the agitation demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary would continue, and threatened a statewide tour to meet aspirants if the officials did not step down by September 24. Dipke said the party would stand with the protesters until their demands were met.

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Thane Police detained around 65 people after raiding an alleged illegal party at a hotel in Kalyan on Sunday, officials said. The raid at KD Residency Hotel was carried out following specific intelligence about loud music, liquor consumption and suspected illegal activities.

Police said a case had been registered against seven organisers for allegedly hosting the party without the required civic and law enforcement permissions. Officers are also investigating possible narcotics use and whether illicit substances were supplied at the venue. Medical checks and verification of those detained are underway, while CCTV footage is being examined to identify people who allegedly escaped during the commotion.

Rajnath Singh hails conclusion of BRICS Summit, says India’s leadership put Global South at centre

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, describing India’s chairship of the grouping as a landmark diplomatic achievement. The two-day summit, held on September 12-13, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with India placing resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among its key priorities.

The summit also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The New Delhi Declaration expressed concern over conflicts in West Asia, called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and urged dialogue and diplomacy to promote lasting peace and stability.

DMK Raja’s remark against Nirmal Kumar draws condemnation

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja’s personal remarks against Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar during a party protest have drawn criticism from political leaders, including allies of the opposition party. Raja later expressed regret over the comment and said he had no hesitation in withdrawing his words. The controversy erupted amid a political row over Kumar’s remarks questioning DMK president M K Stalin’s claim that he was detained under MISA during the Emergency. CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam condemned Raja’s remarks, while VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said such comments were against political decency and could hurt the DMK itself.

Duplicate liquor manufacturing unit busted in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar; 3 held

A unit allegedly involved in manufacturing duplicate foreign liquor was busted in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, with three people, including a railway employee, arrested in connection with the case, police said on Sunday. The Local Crime Branch raided the unit in the Railway Colony area under Bor Talav police station limits following a tip-off. Police recovered 17 quarters of foreign liquor, stickers meant to be affixed to bottles of duplicate liquor and machines used for fitting bottle caps. Samples of the suspected duplicate liquor have been sent to Gandhinagar for testing, while police are investigating the involvement of other people in the operation. The action comes weeks after 13 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district