India News LIVE updates: PM Modi condemns Afghanistan blast; Burari family relative says they celebrated engagement two weeks ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the blast in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad which killed 20 people including a Sikh politician Avtar Singh Khalsa, who was a candidate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October. “We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan’s multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour,” Modi tweeted.

In the national capital, relatives of a family in Delhi’s Burari, where eleven members were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence Sunday morning, said that less than two weeks ago, the Bhatia family had celebrated the engagement of Priyanka (33) at a banquet hall in outer Delhi.

In another case of mob violence triggered by social media posts, five people were lynched in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning over suspicion that they were part of a gang of “child lifters”, police said. The incident took place in the tribal hamlet of Rainpada in Sakri taluka, about 325 km from Mumbai. The mob reportedly comprised over 35 people, including some children.