India News LIVE updates: SC to decide on Delhi-Centre power tussle today

AAP vs LG: Supreme Court to decide on Delhi's administrative head

The high court, in its August 4, 2016 verdict, had said that LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance". While P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Indira Jaising had argued for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the NDA government at the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Maninder Singh in the marathon proceedings.

The AAP government had argued that the LG has been taking many executive decisions and a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi. The Centre had contended before the bench that Delhi government cannot have the "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests and referred to the 1989 Balakrishnan committee report that had dealt with the reasons for not granting status of a state to Delhi.