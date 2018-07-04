India News LIVE updates: SC to decide on Delhi-Centre power tussle today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday is likely to deliver its verdict on the power struggle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal in the national capital. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the judgment on a batch of appeals filed by the AAP government challenging the Delhi High Court’s order, which held the L-G as the administrative head.
Accusing L-G of making a “mockery of democracy”, the Kejriwal government had taken the stand that the Chief Minister and the council of ministers had the power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes. The state government also accused the L-G of sitting on files.
Meanwhile, the Central government, taking notice of the recent spate of mob violence incidents in the country, has sent a letter to the WhatsApp senior management calling for “necessary remedial measures” and “immediate action” against the misinformation circulating on its platform in India. Representatives of social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, sources said, will also be called for a meeting to be convened soon by the Home Ministry.
The passport of Tanvi Seth, who was allegedly “harassed” by an official at the Lucknow Passport Seva Kendra last month, was cleared on Monday. The Lucknow Regional Passport Office (RPO) said clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules. Read more
The high court, in its August 4, 2016 verdict, had said that LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance". While P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Indira Jaising had argued for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the NDA government at the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Maninder Singh in the marathon proceedings.
The AAP government had argued that the LG has been taking many executive decisions and a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi. The Centre had contended before the bench that Delhi government cannot have the "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests and referred to the 1989 Balakrishnan committee report that had dealt with the reasons for not granting status of a state to Delhi.
