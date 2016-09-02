Women activists slam All India Muslim Personal Law Board on triple talaq

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said, “AIMPLB has refused to listen to the many pleas of women on the complete unfairness of arbitrary triple talaq.” (representative image; source: AP) CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said, “AIMPLB has refused to listen to the many pleas of women on the complete unfairness of arbitrary triple talaq.” (representative image; source: AP)

Women activists on Friday slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for its counter-affidavit in Supreme Court on triple talaq saying the Muslim body has turned a blind eye to the plight of women suffering due to this practice. All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the apex court that personal laws can’t be “re-written” in the name of social reforms and “courts cannot supplant its own interpretations over the text of scriptures”.

Noorjehan Safia Niaz, co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), which is one of the petitioners, said, “No one can stop the citizen of this country to approach the court. That is a right Muslim women also have… Lot of rights have been given to Muslim women in the Quran but these are the people (AIMPLB) who are sitting on them and not allowing women to access them because of patriarchy.”

“… AIMPLB has been completely obstinate and rigid and there is no point talking to bodies like these. So, SC will be approached and it will have the right to interpret.” She also claimed that the practice of triple talaq is un-Quranic as the religious text insists on mandatory arbitration for seeking divorce. CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said, “AIMPLB has refused to listen to the many pleas of women on the complete unfairness of arbitrary triple talaq.”

“… Muslim women have raised certain questions before Supreme Court and AIMPLB’s reaction is to completely ignore these legitimate questions being raised by women who have suffered because of this practice, which exists in no other country in the world except India.”

Renowned women’s right activist Kamla Bhasin said it is AIMPLB which is being un-Quranic. “Through Quran, Prophet Mohammad challenged all the existing religions and tradition to move towards equality and justice and that was the main goal of his life… He also said that after me if there is injustice, wise people of that time can take a decision. He gave people the right to re-interpret.”

“… I feel that these men (AIMPLB) are not following what Quran had to say,” said Bhasin.

She added, “Our most important religious, oral, ethical book is our Constitution. If any religion goes against that it needs to be challenged and changed.”

