Rahul Gandhi’s ‘U-turn’ on RSS is ‘good turn’: Venkaiah Naidu

With Rahul Gandhi telling the Supreme Court that he never blamed RSS for killing Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday said wisdom has prevailed upon the Congress leader and although it may be a “U-turn”, it was a “good turn”.

Naidu also termed RSS as a patriotic organisation which is ready for service anywhere at any given point of time. “Good, Rahul finally admitted before Supreme Court that RSS is not accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Wisdom has prevailed. It may be a U-turn but a good turn. RSS a patriotic organization. RSS – Ready for Self Service anywhere any time,” Naidu tweeted.

Rahul had yesterday told the Supreme Court that he had never blamed RSS as an institution that killed Mahatma Gandhi but had stated that a person associated with it was responsible for his assassination.

“I hope wisdom will prevail upon him and others not to make such offensive remarks against a nationalist organisation,” Naidu had yesterday said when asked to react on Rahul’s statement in court.

