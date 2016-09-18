Will ensure presence of Christians in Assembly, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Taking a cue from Chhattisgarh, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday promised to pass a law in the Vidhan Sabha that will enable Christians to be nominated in the Assembly.

He said this while addressing the Masihi Adhikar Samelan in Amritsar’s Ajnala town. Amarinder, who was accompanied by Campaign Committee Ambika Soni, AICC in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari, Secretary AICC Harish Kumar and MP Partap Singh Bajwa, however, remained non-committal on giving tickets to Christian candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

During the event, the PCC president accepted a memorandum from the community, which was read out by senior party leader and PCC general secretary Salamat Masih.

“We want Congress to give five tickets to Christian candidates and 5% reservation in jobs. No party in Punjab has given ticket to Christians after 2002. Congress has an opportunity to score,” said Masih, while talking to The Indian Express.

Instead of making any firm commitment, Captain said, “Each and every demand from the memorandum submitted by the community leaders will be included in the election manifesto and after government formation each and every commitment will be fulfilled.”

Vowing to end discrimination, Amarinder ensured the community that they are entitled to get everything as citizens of the country. “I agree that Christians in Punjab has been left behind and special measures are required to ensure that they get their dues,” he said, adding, “As a special measure to ensure that Christians are represented in the state legislature, the Congress government will pass a law in the Vidhan Sabha that will enable nomination of a member of the community in the Assembly. This will end the discrimination being felt and faced by the community in Punjab to a large extent.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App