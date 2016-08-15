West Bengal: Ex-TMC leader held for minor’s murder

In a joint operation with the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, the Malda district police arrested former Trinamool Congress Bakul Sheikh for

allegedly murdering a minor in Kolkata late

Bakul, who served as Trinamool’s Jadupur area president in Malda district’s Kaliachak II block, was suspended last year for indulging in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with criminals. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping and killing Samir Momin, a Class VI student, in Kaliachak area.

Samir was the son of a local businessman and Trinamool Congress worker Ibrahim Momin.

“We have arrested Bakul Sheikh in East Jadavpur area when he was going to meet one of his. He was an absconding accused in more than 22 other cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping, and rioting,” Malda SP Arnab Ghosh told The Indian Express.

According to sources, Bakul was also involved in illegal opium cultivation in the area. He was later produced before the Alipore court, which sent him to two days’ transit remand.

Bakul was allegedly involved in a gang war with local Trinamool leader Zakir Sheikh over control of Jadupur Nowda Gram Panchayat and running extortion rackets in the area, sources said.

According to police sources, Bakul’s men had intended to kidnap Ibrahim, reportedly close to Zakir, but when they couldn’t find him at home they kidnapped his son.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the boy was taken by Bakul’s gang members. Later Samir’s body was found with his hands and feet tied and a bullet shot through his chest in a mango orchard. Ibrahim filed an FIR against Bakul, his brother Ajmal Sheikh and two others —Saddam Sheikh and Sarjan Sheikh — in Kaliachak police station.

Following this, locals and Trinamool supporters had blocked National Highway 34 alleging police inaction.

