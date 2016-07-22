West Bengal CM: Modi govt pursuing saffron agenda, spreading hatred over cow protection

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the rally, while her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee looks on. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the rally, while her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee looks on. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

ACCUSING THE Modi government of pushing “saffronisation” agenda and destroying the federal structure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not tolerate attempts to spread communal hatred in the name of cow protection, as she targeted BJP over the attack on Dalits by cow vigilantes in Gujarat.

While the Trinamool Congress chief launched a fierce attack on the BJP, she hardly mentioned the Left Front and Congress while addressing a massive rally in Kolkata on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day — observed by her party every year to commemorate the killing of 13 youth Congress workers in police firing in 1993. According to sources, the rally saw a footfall of around 7 lakh.

She also called for strengthening regional parties to take on BJP, saying she would help her “friends”, though at the same time, Mamata made it clear that she does not wish to be the Prime Minister. “Many are saying that I want to become the PM. But I don’t want anything more. I want to stay in my hut and work in the state,” she said.

Claiming that the Centre was destroying the federal structure and interfering in the affairs of states, Mamata said: “I am sorry to say they are not doing anything but poking their nose into every affair of the state, destroying the federal structure. They only know how to let loose central agencies such as CBI and ED on others. I have heard that around 80,000 industrialists have left the country because of this.”

“They had promised that they would bring back black money to India but in reality, white money is leaving the country. We will not forget the humiliation they had brought upon us… I had been to New Delhi recently and told the Centre that if the states didn’t exist, it would also cease to exist as well,” she added.

Taking a dig at cow protection attempts by the Centre, Mamata said: “Someone may be a supporter of a particular party. But in every sphere of life, from education to other sectors, attempts are made to enforce the agenda of saffronisation in the country… I condemn the way Dalits were attacked in Gujarat. In the name of cow protection, they are spreading communal hatred and riots… We will not allow this communal hatred in the name of cow protection.”

In an obvious reference to BJP and RSS, she added: “I have come across reports that activists from a certain political party and their sister organisation are going to every household and inquiring about the number of cows. Who are they to ask these questions?”

“Whether I will have beef or mutton, who are you to dictate me? If I eat mutton or chicken there is no harm, but if I eat beef then it is a problem. Who are you to decide this? It is a matter of personal choice… Some like to wear sari while others wear salwar kameez. Some wear dhoti and some lungis. Who are you to decide?… We will not tolerate if they try to conduct survey on number of cows in the state and ferment trouble,” Mamata said.

Amid slogan of “Bhaag Modi Bhaag”, Mamata targeted the BJP, saying: “Delhi conspires against us, but we will not bow down. TMC cannot be finished that way. The more they target us, the more we will reach the people.”

Accusing the Centre of not focusing on work but being more busy with advertising itself, she said: “Every day they are only advertising. They have stopped sending funds for police modernisation and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan… It has stopped 39 welfare schemes in Bengal. It has also changed the ratio of state-Centre contribution in 58 schemes from 10:90 to 90:10. I have told them that these have been done without consulting us.”

“We had initiated a system of transferring money directly into the back accounts of beneficiaries of 100 days work or Kanyashree. But it is being projected in such a way as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it possible through his Jan Dhan Yojna project,” she added.

Mamata also mocked the Swach Bharat Abhiyan — the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — and said three districts of Bengal have topped the “Nirmal Bangla” scheme.

Slamming the Centre’s decision making Aadhaar card mandatory for direct transfer of pension, scholarship and LPG subsidy, the CM said: “In our state, there are about 1 crore people who don’t have Aadhaar card. There are about 800 panchayat areas with no banks, especially in Purulia, Bankura and Burdwan districts.”

Affirming that national interest was uppermost in her mind, Mamata exhorted the people to remain alert against terrorism. “We are against any form of terror,” she said. Cautioning party workers, Mamata said: “Be careful of people coming to your locality and taking rent or buying house. They may not look suspicious but you should be careful.”

