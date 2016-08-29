Visakhapatnam: Two external fuel tanks of Navy’s MiG-29K plane fall off, no casualty

Debris at CISF quarters. (Source: ANI) Debris at CISF quarters. (Source: ANI)

Two external fuel tanks of a Navy MiG-29K plane fell off separately at the naval air station INS Dega and near CISF quarters in Visakhapatnam on Monday, even as the pilots miraculously escaped unhurt.

A Board of Inquiry has been initiated into the incident. A minor fire broke out on the runway of INS Dega when a drop tank, which carries additional fuel, jettisoned accidentally while the MIG was taking off on a routine training sortie around 10 AM, Navy sources said.

Ground support staff quickly doused the flames and no one was injured in the fire. There was also no damage to the aircraft or the runway, the sources maintained.

The pilot was directed to jettison the second drop tank in the sea but it could not be done due malfunctioning in the system. And when the aircraft was coming back for landing, the second drop tank fell near the CISF quarters. However, no damage to life or property was reported.

