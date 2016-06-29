Venkaiah Naidu fumes over flight delay after Air India pilot fails to turn up

Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Source: PTI/File) Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Source: PTI/File)

Livid over missing an “important” appointment after the pilot of an Air India flight from Delhi to Hyderabad failed to turn up, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday slammed the state-run carrier, which ordered an inquiry into the episode.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that he reached the Delhi airport at 12.30 pm to catch Air India flight AI544 to Hyderabad after he was told it was on schedule. Naidu said that he went back home after boarding didn’t start even at 1.45 pm, despite the scheduled time for departure being 1.15 pm.

I had to travel to Hyderabad by Air India AI544 which is to depart at 1315 Hrs… was told on time.. reached airport by 1230 Hrs. 1/ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 28, 2016

was informed at 1315hrs that flight was delayed as d pilot had not yet come.Waited up to 1345 Hrs, boarding didn’t start.returned 2 home 2/ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 28, 2016

Air India should explain how such things are happening. Transparency and accountability are the need of the hour. 3/ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 28, 2016

Hope Air India understands that we are in the age of competition. Missed an important appointment.4 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 28, 2016

“Air India should explain how such things are happening. Transparency and accountability are the need of the hour. Hope Air India understands that we are in the age of competition. Missed an important appointment,” he lashed out on Twitter.

Sources in the Ministry of Urban Development said that Naidu was scheduled to attend a discussion on Swachh Bharat mission organised by a leading media group in Hyderabad.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju responded to Naidu on Twitter saying, “Service disruptions are unacceptable and have to be eliminated. Have asked AI to enquire and take action on priority.”

Later, Air India issued a statement saying that the pilot was delayed since he was caught in a traffic jam.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused due to flight delay. The pilot was stuck in traffic jam. Inquiry has been ordered,” it said.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani told The Indian Express, “We are aware of the situation, we have initiated a probe.”

Naidu had earlier vented his anger against Air France. In October last year, Naidu was in Paris to attend the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems. He had tweeted about how after landing in Paris, he was told that his confirmed booking in the outbound Air France flight to Bordeaux was cancelled.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App